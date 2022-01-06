| 3.8°C Dublin

Elizabeth Holmes case echoes our own vulnerability to optimistic group-think

Richard Curran

Groupthink is something we very familiar with in Ireland. It was a major factor in creating the financial bubble that led to the banking crisis in 2008

Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos (centre) leaves court after her fraud conviction. Photograph: Nic Coury/AP Expand

Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos (centre) leaves court after her fraud conviction. Photograph: Nic Coury/AP

The criminal conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes by a jury in California this week, is being seen as a cautionary tale for all of Silicon Valley. But don’t expect much to change after the company founder is sentenced.

Theranos was once a golden child of Silicon Valley after it claimed its technology could run blood tests with just a prick of a finger. However, it was later revealed that the company used conventional blood testing machines for most of its tests and its own tech was sometimes inaccurate.

