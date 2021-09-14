Electricity prices in UK shoot up to a record high

Electricity prices soared to a record in Britain as a period of still weather is curbing wind power, exposing the UK’s reliance on intermittent renewables.

UK next-day power exceeded £400 (€469) a megawatt-hour at an auction yesterday, an all-time high. Wind generation is currently below normal, accounting for about 11pc of all the electricity entering the grid. That’s leaving the market exposed to swings at a time five nuclear units are offline.

The UK’s ability to meet peak demand was already set to shrink this winter as coal and nuclear power stations close early. The outlook has worsened as low wind speeds have forced Britain to rely more on fossil fuels to produce power at a time Europe is facing a shortage of gas and coal prices are surging.

“It does feel that prices are overshooting,” Phil Hewitt, executive director of industry consultant Enappsys Ltd. “Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday look even more volatile compared to tomorrow, so we suspect that this is not the end of the high prices for this week.”

Day-ahead power rose to a record £400.01 a megawatt-hour on the Epex Spot exchange, and £354.10 on the N2EX market operated by Nord Pool. That’s more than five times the average day-ahead price during the past year on Epex.

The highest-priced hourly contract was a record £1,750 from 7pm to 8pm London time on Tuesday on N2EX.

“It’s just like we are not receiving enough renewable production in the UK,” said Ogan Kose, a managing director at Accenture. “The expected case would be that renewable production would contribute up to 18-20pc of overall electricity generation, this is not happening at least nowadays.”

Prices are so volatile that Epex doubled the price cap for UK intraday power to £6,000 a megawatt-hour, according to a notice on Twitter.

The calm weather highlights the shortcomings of Britain’s growing reliance on green energy at a time fossil fuels are also expensive. Wind generation is set to be low this week before finally increasing on Friday, which means “brutal” conditions for prices, according to Enappsys.

Soaring power prices are also being driven higher by surging costs on cross-border cables.