Electrical sales spark Dixons Carphone growth
Dixons Carphone has revealed sales of electrical goods held up well during the Christmas period, with the UK and Ireland up 2pc on a like-for-like basis in the 10 weeks to January 4.
Here, Dixons Carphone said it continued its growth over the festive trading period, with smartphone handsets from brands such as Samsung and Huawei attracting "huge demand".
Smart home technology, such as Amazon and Google Home devices, was also in high demand during the period, with a 5pc increase in sales year-on-year within this category.
Elsewhere, the health and beauty category witnessed demand for items such as the Dyson Airwrap styler and Fitbit wearables.
Meanwhile, online traffic on the Currys website saw a 21pc increase over the peak trading period, with online sales up 20pc year-on-year.
The company has also increased its investment in physical stores here, opening a new shop at Sligo Retail Park last December.
Mark Delaney, managing director of Dixons Carphone Ireland, said: "Both Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse experienced sales growth in line with expectations during the peak trading season."
Mr Delaney added: "Our investment in both our bricks-and-mortar stores and online presence allows us to deliver not only a best-in-class customer experience, but also offer shoppers an unrivalled product range."
Elsewhere, the UK Carphone Warehouse division continued to suffer, with sales down 9pc on a like-for-like basis.
Overall, when the company's Nordic and Greek businesses were included, like-for-like sales were flat.
