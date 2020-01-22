Electrical sales spark Dixons Carphone growth

Dixons Carphone has revealed sales of electrical goods held up well during the Christmas period, with the UK and Ireland up 2pc on a like-for-like basis in the 10 weeks to January 4.

Here, Dixons Carphone said it continued its growth over the festive trading period, with smartphone handsets from brands such as Samsung and Huawei attracting "huge demand".

Smart home technology, such as Amazon and Google Home devices, was also in high demand during the period, with a 5pc increase in sales year-on-year within this category.

Elsewhere, the health and beauty category witnessed demand for items such as the Dyson Airwrap styler and Fitbit wearables.

