Eir’s Niel raises €300m for ‘blank-check’ organics firm

A so-called blank-check firm listed by Eir’s French billionaire owner Xavier Niel and two other partners surged as much as 31pc as shares started trading in Paris yesterday.

That was after the listing raised €300m, the largest of its kind in Europe this year.

The special purpose acquisition company (Spac) called 2MX Organic was brought to market by Mr Niel, Matthieu Pigasse, who runs Centerview Partners’ Paris office, and supermarket chain owner Moez-Alexandre Zouari.

The company was raising funds for investments that will tap into heightened demand for organic food and sustainable consumer goods.

Shares surged even though it has yet to buy any assets. Listing a Spac has been the go-to method for wealthy sponsors to raise money for takeovers this year, with a record $74bn (€61.3bn) raised in the US.

Though several European business tycoons have lined up blank-check listings, many have shunned their home turf to instead tap New York’s deeper pool of investors.

Only one other SPAC has listed on a European stock exchange this year: Dutch Star Cos Two BV, which started trading in Amsterdam last month.

Meanwhile, 2MX Organic brings some much-needed respite for Paris after a very slow year for listings.

Its offering alone raised more than all other French IPOs in 2020 combined, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

2MX Organic intends to make its first acquisition for as much as €2bn in the first half of next year, Edouard Lacoste, the head of Mr Zouari’s family office and an adviser to 2MX Organic’s board, said at the online opening bell ceremony at the exchange yesterday.

This first acquisition will be followed by others since this market is very dynamic, he said.

“More and more consumers are turning their attention to local and healthy produce, which respects the environment and animal wellbeing.”

Bloomberg