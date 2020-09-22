Eir owner Niel targets €2.2bn expansion into Polish telecoms market

Eir owner Xavier Niel's French telecoms group Iliad has agreed to buy Poland's Play Communications for €2.2bn as it expands across Europe.

French billionaire Niel's Iliad has offered 39 zloty (€8.66) per share for Play, and has received binding commitments from two controlling shareholders for their 40pc stake, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The offer is a 39pc premium to the company's closing share price on Friday.

The cash-and-debt deal shows Niel's ambition to accelerate expansion plans following acquisitions in Ireland and Italy. Play Communications, which is the youngest of Poland's four biggest mobile telecommunications providers, started operating in 2007. It's controlled by Greece's Olympia Development and Iceland's Novator Partners.

Play's shares surged 38pc yesterday, the biggest intraday gain since the company's 2017 initial public offering. Play's rivals Orange Polska SA and Cyfrowy Polsat SA also gained as much as 14pc and 7pc respectively. Iliad fell 2.1pc in Paris.

Play competes with Orange SA's and Deutsche Telecom AG's Polish units as well as Cyfrowy Polsat's operator, Plus, owned by the country's richest person, Zygmunt Solorz. Earlier this year, the Polish company agreed to buy Virgin Mobile's local operations in a €13.4m deal.

As the telecommunications market is driven by convergence, with operators offering combinations of fixed and mobile services, Iliad could be interested in further deals in Poland, particularly fixed-line assets, said Konrad Ksiezopolski, an analyst at Haitong Bank SA, in a note.

Iliad said yesterday that it will be the "best industrial partner to accompany Play's growth in the mobile market and optimize its entry into the fixed market".

Bloomberg

Irish Independent