Economy in freefall as coronavirus shutdown bites

The coronavirus lockdown hit the high street hard here in March with retail sales falling by their largest amount in a single since the financial crash and across Europe, economies stared into the abyss as output in the Eurozone shrank by the largest amount since records in 1995.

Data from the Central Bank of Ireland showed that credit card and ATM transactions fell by €144m in March from a year earlier and it said a bigger hit was to come in April when it expected figures to fall by almost 40pc.

The sudden stop in economic activity across Europe also pushed inflation sharply lower and in some countries, including Ireland, a negative number was recorded due to the hefty falls in the price of oil.

The Central Statistics Office said today that the volume of retail sales fell 12.7pc from February.

“This is the largest monthly decrease since January 2009,” the CSO said.

On an annual basis, sales volumes slumped by 11.1pc. Bars were the worst affected with a loss of over their business, although food businesses outside supermarkets saw a 17pc rise in sales.

The data from the Central Bank added more detail to the retail picture and it said that in March, spending in the groceries/perishables sub-sector recorded its largest year-on-year increase since the series began with a €373m rise, up 43pc.

The biggest spending losses were in transport and accommodation with year-on-year declines at 56 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively.

“The worrying thing for retailers is that the lockdown only started in the middle of March, so worse is yet to come, particularly in April, where we’ve had a full lockdown in the month,” said independent economist Alan McQuaid.

The picture outside Ireland was just as grim and European Statistics Agency Eurostat said that the Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.8pc in the first quarter of this year from the final quarter of 2019.

“These were the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995. In March 2020, the final month of the period covered, Covid-19 containment measures began to be widely introduced by Member States,” Eurostat said.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 3.3pc in the euro area.

Preliminary data also released today showed a fall in headline HICP inflation rate in Ireland shifted into negative territory at minus 0.2pc year on year along with seven other Eurozone countries due to the sharp fall in energy prices.

Overall the rate of inflation fell to 0.4pc from 0.7pc.

“The blizzard of depressing economic data released this morning confirms that the euro-zone economy was in freefall at the end of March, with GDP dropping by a record amount throughout the region,” said Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

The European Central Bank said at its policy meeting today that it would make its longer-term refinancing operations even more generous, a move aimed to shore up bank lending to the Eurozone economy.

There was disappointment however that it did not step in with more measures to shore up the cratering economies of the bloc.

