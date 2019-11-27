Economy drive: Audi to cut 9,500 jobs

Audi plans to cut 9,500 jobs in Germany as part of a sweeping overhaul to improve earnings by around €6bn over the next decade.

The jobs will be culled through voluntary measures and a policy not to fill vacancies, Audi said.

The remaining 50,000 employees in Germany will have job guarantees until the end of 2029 and Audi will create 2,000 new jobs to develop future technology, including electric cars.

Audi's overhaul, mapped out earlier this year, is aimed at regaining ground lost to luxury car leaders Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

