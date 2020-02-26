Economists war-game pandemic threat as coronavirus spreads

Shutdown: Military officers stand outside Milan’s Duomo Cathedral, which is closed due to the coronavirus

The worrying prospect that the coronavirus outbreak could become the first truly disruptive pandemic of the globalisation era is renewing doubts over the stability of the world economy.

With the death toll approaching 3,000, over 80,000 cases officially recorded and an outbreak in Italy now shutting down the richest chunk of its economy, some economists are beginning to war-game what an untethered outbreak could mean for global growth.

Oxford Economics reckons an international health crisis could be enough to wipe more than $1trn from global gross domestic product.

That would be the economic price tag for a spike in workplace absenteeism, lower productivity, sliding travel, disrupted supply chains, and reduced trade and investment.

Investors are already nervous, with leading US stock indices slumping more than 3pc on Monday and the S&P 500 dropping the most since February 2018.

For now, central bankers and governments continue to bet that the coronavirus will not damage the world economy by much, and perhaps allow it to enjoy a rapid rebound once the illness fades. But that confidence is being tested.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently reckons the virus will only force it to knock 0.1 percentage points off its 3.3pc global growth forecast for 2020, chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a Yahoo Finance interview that a pandemic declaration would risk "really downside, dire scenarios".

The head of the World Health Organisation called the new cases "deeply concerning" but said the outbreak is not yet a pandemic. Still, the protracted shutdown of Chinese factories and the spread of the virus to South Korea, Iran and Italy's northern industrial heartland raise the spectre of much greater disruption.

The virus risks tipping Italy into a recession that could hurt the rest of Europe too.

South Korea's economy is being buffered, with consumer confidence plunging the most in five years.

Expand Close Concerned: UBS chairman Axel Weber predicts a big drop in growth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

Concerned: UBS chairman Axel Weber predicts a big drop in growth

UBS chairman Axel Weber is already far more pessimistic than the IMF and warned global growth will experience a massive drop from 3.5pc to 0.5pc, while China will shrink in the first quarter. "The much larger downside risk is that this continues to be a problem," he told Bloomberg Television.

How to assess the risk is complicated by doubt over how far the coronavirus will travel.

In an analysis that pre-dates the current outbreak, the World Bank reckons a destructive pandemic could result in millions of deaths, and points to how even conservative estimates suggest such an experience might destroy as much as 1pc of global GDP.

A disastrous health crisis akin to the 1918 Spanish flu, which may have killed as many as 50 million people, could cost 5pc of global GDP, the Washington-based lender said in a 2015 report.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent