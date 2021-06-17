| 8.7°C Dublin

Economists scuff all kinds of predictions, football and otherwise

David Chance

Czech Republic&rsquo;s Patrik Schick scores against Scotland in their European Championships game in Glasgow on Monday. Goldman Sachs predict the Scots have a zero percent chance of winning the competition. Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith Expand

You have to hand it to those plucky economists at Goldman Sachs, they have come back with a set of Euro 2020 football championship predictions after a complete wipeout at the World Cup.

Back in 2018, the world’s best-known investment bank ran “hours of number crunching, 200,000 probability trees, and one million simulations” and came up with a Brazil v Germany final in which the South Americans would triumph.

You would hope their clients didn’t put any money on the forecast as ‘Die Mannschaft’ exited at the first group stage and Brazil went out in the quarters.

