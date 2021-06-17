Economists scuff all kinds of predictions, football and otherwise

You have to hand it to those plucky economists at Goldman Sachs, they have come back with a set of Euro 2020 football championship predictions after a complete wipeout at the World Cup.

Back in 2018, the world’s best-known investment bank ran “hours of number crunching, 200,000 probability trees, and one million simulations” and came up with a Brazil v Germany final in which the South Americans would triumph.

You would hope their clients didn’t put any money on the forecast as ‘Die Mannschaft’ exited at the first group stage and Brazil went out in the quarters.

Goldman now has Belgium beating Portugal in extra time to win the Euros. Poor Scotland, in their first international tournament since 1998, has a zero percent chance, it says.

At least Goldman admits “forecasts remain highly uncertain, even with the fanciest statistical techniques, simply because football is quite an unpredictable game”.

They should probably apply the same caveats to inflation, an issue that has two tribes of the economics profession hurling abuse at each other in a manner that’s closer to chants from the terraces than a calm debate over whether a price spike will become permanent.

Unlike in football, where hope is reborn in the next game, the inflationistas fear that price rises could get out of control and necessitate sharp hikes in interest rates at a time when governments are up to their necks in debt.

The opposing side says the economy needs to be run very hot and that inflation will fade.

There are very real consequences hanging on this debate. Credit ratings agency Fitch reckons that miscalculations by the Federal Reserve in 2015 meant interest rates rose too quickly and cost a million jobs.

The European Central Bank’s forecasts have been so poor as to undermine its credibility. Economist Fredrik Ducrozet says if the bank wanted to close the inflation gap by 2027 it would need 3.3pc annual inflation on average.

Both sides in today’s debate are drawing on the same data, but one is wrong. It turns out that economists are terrible at forecasting inflation, and, according to the Peterson Institute think tank, only slightly better than the public.

You get better forecasts with a ‘random walk’ where you say the rate of inflation in a year will be what it is today.

So what about the bond market? Investors trading hundreds of billions of dollars of Treasury bonds care deeply about inflation because it reduces the real value of their returns and last week’s US consumer prices print of 5pc was a shocker.

Yet, Treasuries had their best week of price gains this year and the 10-year yield has fallen by nearly 30 basis points since the end of the first quarter. That fed through into interest costs for Ireland which is basically borrowing for free out to 2045.

It turns out that markets may be even worse at forecasting inflation than the person on the street and economists.

A recent study from Peterson’s Joseph Gagnon of 70 years of bond market returns shows yields largely reflect the past behaviour of inflation.

“It is far from clear whether inflation will rise significantly, but if it does, bond markets are not likely to have predicted it,” he wrote in a report.

Mind you, the correlation between football and inflation also appears to have fallen apart very quickly.

Paul Dales at Capital Economics, tongue in cheek of course, had suggested that if “lower inflation were to mean more points, our forecasts suggest that Croatia will top the group and the Czech Republic will come last”.

It won’t be over until the final whistle blows, and that leaves it all to play for when England face Scotland on Friday. Perhaps the world’s oldest football rivalry will also settle the great inflation debate.