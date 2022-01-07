Economists must look beyond the numbers, says Fed’s Mary Daly

Understanding issues including why so many mid-career women left the workforce during the Covid pandemic requires economists to work with other disciplines like sociology and psychology, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary Daly, told an event organised by the Central Bank here to mark Nollaig na mBán.

“Economics will suffer from becoming prisoners of our own religion” unless the profession taps into other disciplines as well as technologists, she said.

The senior US policy maker was speaking alongside Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Prof Frances Ruane.

The event was hosted by the Central Bank here primarily for staff and for women working in economics in Ireland and the discussion ranged from monetary policy and central banks’ need to weigh the effects of policy on economic growth and disadvantage to career development, diversity and inclusion.

Ms Daly said numbers alone can fail to explain economic realities, citing the exodus of millions of workers from the US labour market during the pandemic.

The narrative around this so-called great resignation is often described in terms of workers having an epiphany they wanted a better work-life balance, she said.

However, a large share of those now missing workers are mid-career females, she said. They’re the people most likely affected by home and ‘Zoom’ schooling and perhaps requiring greater work flexibility, she suggested. Similarly, an increase in early retirements may reflect health concerns among people more vulnerable to Covid, she noted.

On inflation, Ms Daly said she expects interest rates might need to be raised inlate 2022 as a result of inflation – which she described as a ‘regressive tax’ that hits poorer people harder.

She said there is a balance between containing inflation and growth, but argued that raising rates from current low levels would not constrain growth.