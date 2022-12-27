| 11.1°C Dublin

ECB's Guindos sees euro economy in a 'very difficult situation'

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and vice-president Luis de Guindos Expand

Craig Stirling

The euro area faces a "very difficult economic situation" that will test individuals and businesses, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

"The high inflation rates that we are seeing across Europe are coinciding with an economic slowdown and low growth," he told the Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs' Associations in a December 16 interview published on the ECB's website on Tuesday.

