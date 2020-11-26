| 1.5°C Dublin

ECB warns that 'doom loop' between banks and governments that led to Ireland's bailout a decade ago could be repeated again

Ditching supports or keeping them too long could spark crisis, Central Bank fears

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde is expected to announce new supports for the economy in December. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach Expand

Donal O'Donovan and Charlie Weston

The “doom loop” between banks and governments that dragged Ireland in the EU/IMF bailout a decade ago risks being repeated this time as Covid measures tie heavily indebted countries to potentially at-risk businesses through loans and credit guarantees , the European Central Bank (ECB) has warned.

Its latest Financial Stability Review says current supports including Ireland’s debt funded stimulus package and €2bn loan guarantee scheme are helping business and households cope with the pandemic, but says keeping the measures in place too long or pulling them too soon could provoke a crisis.

“The sharp rise in corporate and sovereign debt means a growing risks to financial stability from an emerging sovereign-corporate bank nexus in the medium-term,” it said.

