ECB warns on new debt ‘nexus’ of State and corporate debt

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde is expected to announce new supports for the economy in December. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The “doom loop” between banks and governments that dragged Ireland in the EU/IMF bailout a decade ago risks being repeated this time as Covid measures tie heavily indebted countries to potentially at-risk businesses through loans and credit guarantees , the European Central Bank (ECB) has warned.

Its latest Financial Stability Review says current supports including Ireland’s debt funded stimulus package and €2bn loan guarantee scheme are helping business and households cope with the pandemic, but says keeping the measures in place too long or pulling them too soon could provoke a crisis.

“The sharp rise in corporate and sovereign debt means a growing risks to financial stability from an emerging sovereign-corporate bank nexus in the medium-term,” it said.

However, scrapping the supports before businesses are back on their feet could tip liquidity issues into full blown solvency issues, it said. Banks as well as national governments will be hit if corporate borrowers aren’t able to cope with the debts being built up at the moment, in part thanks to access to super cheap ECB-supported borrowings. The Government here extended its credit guarantee scheme by six months this week, to June 2021. A Covid payment break scheme operated by the banks has largely been wound down since September but figures issued yesterday show the vast majority of mortgage holders who got a payment break are already back making full payments. One in eight of those who got a deal to stop paying their home loan are still unable to resume payments, the latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation show – a relatively small cohort compared to arrears levels in the last financial crisis. Irish banks’ most recent trading updates showed loan losses turning out well below what had been allowed for earlier in the crisis. However, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos warned that the provisions taken by euro area banks look “optimistic” in some cases and warned that pandemic supports may simply delay the realisation of bank losses in some cases. In the euro area as a whole banks are making smaller allowances for bad loans than levels seen after the last financial crises or than are currently being estimated by peers in other jurisdictions, notably the US, the ECB warns. However, Goodbody Stockbroker’s Eamonn Hughes said that within the euro area, Irish bank provisions are amongst the most conservative, based on the ECB numbers. “It looks to us using the ECB data itself, and our own analysis that the Irish banks have been amongst the most conservative in relation to provisioning over the past few quarters,” he said. With the ECB set to revisit its current restrictions on dividend payments by banks for next year that approach could put Irish lenders ahead in the event regulators opt for a case-by-case return to shareholder payouts, he noted.