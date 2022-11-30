ECB to hike rates even as fall in inflation signals worst may be over

Inflation looks like it’s nearing a peak, barring any weather, wartime or Covid upsets. But it is not enough to deter the European Central Bank from another large rate rise.

A flash estimate from the bloc’s statistics agency shows eurozone and Irish price rises easing in November, falling back to 10pc and 9pc, compared with a year earlier.

Annual inflation was 10.6pc and 9.4pc, respectively, in October, by the EU’s measure. This was the first decline since June 2021.

Manufacturing costs are also easing, according to AIB, which could soon feed through to consumers.

“The vagaries of the weather mean you can’t say that [inflation] has peaked, but I think there are signs that inflation pressures generally are coming towards a summit, at least. How long it takes them to fall back remains to be seen,” said economist Austin Hughes.

There was good news on energy prices, which fell 1.9pc in the eurozone and rose just 0.1pc in Ireland from October to November as wholesale oil and gas prices eased.

Irish utilities’ electricity and gas price hikes washed through the October data, said Conall MacCoille, chief economist at stockbroker Davy, meaning consumers could be due some good news.

“Oil prices are down, so prices at the pump could fall back at some point.

“If gas prices continue to fall back, or stay where they are, it remains to be seen whether energy bills could fall back,” he said.

Mr Hughes said there was no sign of a “huge inflation infection hitting the economy”.

“We’re still cost competitive because there’s concerns about job security at the moment. As bad as the cost-of-living pressures are, I suppose they could be worse.”

It means the European Central Bank and president Christine Lagarde doesn’t need to be “overly aggressive” at their rate-setting meeting on December 15, Mr Hughes said.

“They will be very aggressive. I still think it’s probably more likely than not they will go three-quarters [of 1pc] in December, rather than a half.”

Davy’s Mr MacCoille said “markets are fully pricing in another half a percent increase”, bringing the ECB’s main lending rate to 2.5pc.

Analysts expect it to hit 3pc by the middle of next year.

But higher-than-expected inflation could lead the ECB to act more aggressively next year, particularly if high prices spur higher wage demands.

“Individually, it makes sense to bargain for higher wages, but collectively, if the entire economy gets a wage increase, that’s not going to fix the situation because everyone will have more money for a shortage of supply of various things,” Mr MacCoille said.

“Inflation has certainly peaked, but the problem hasn’t been totally resolved yet. Inflation will certainly fall back next year, but it might stay well above the 2pc target.”

But a peak in price hikes, if true, is unlikely to make consumers feel better, as food prices are still trending up – at least across the eurozone.

More detail for Irish food prices will be available until next month.

“All in all, it’ll be a cold enough comfort that there has been that easing,” Mr Hughes said.

“From an economist’s perspective, it is that small chink of light.”

The latest manufacturing purchasing managers’ index from AIB shows price input costs easing to their lowest level in 21 months, while output price inflation was at a 20-month low, which is good news for producers – and eventually, consumers.

But sentiment is at a two-year low as new orders, including export orders, keep falling and output declines.

“The AIB Irish Manufacturing PMI moved into contraction territory in November, with the headline index dropping below 50 to 48.7,” said Oliver Mangan, AIB’s chief economist.

“It brings Ireland into line with the trend seen elsewhere in recent months. In terms of the 12-month outlook, sentiment, while still positive, fell to its joint-lowest level in the past two years, as fears of a recession mount.”