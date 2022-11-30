| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ECB to hike rates even as fall in inflation signals worst may be over

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters beside the River Main in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Expand
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Arne Dedert/via AP Expand

Close

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters beside the River Main in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters beside the River Main in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Arne Dedert/via AP

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Arne Dedert/via AP

/

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters beside the River Main in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

Inflation looks like it’s nearing a peak, barring any weather, wartime or Covid upsets. But it is not enough to deter the European Central Bank from another large rate rise.

A flash estimate from the bloc’s statistics agency shows eurozone and Irish price rises easing in November, falling back to 10pc and 9pc, compared with a year earlier.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy