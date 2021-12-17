ECB to end pandemic-era bond buying, but ramps up alternatives

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank said the bank will “avoid a brutal transition” after scheme ends. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) will end its pandemic bond-buying scheme next March but will hold off an interest rate rise, despite doubling its inflation forecast for 2022.

A “very, very large majority” of the bank’s 25-member governing council supported the move, ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

They also agreed to ramp up a separate, but more restrictive, asset purchase programme after the flagship €1.8trn pandemic scheme comes to a close.

Ms Lagarde said the pandemic programme had “served its purpose and fulfilled its mission” but pledged the bank would “avoid a brutal transition” after it ends.

Eurozone inflation will average 3.2pc next year, the ECB believes, almost twice its September forecast, and is set to reach 2.6pc in 2021.

More than two-thirds of the increase on its September estimate is down to volatile energy prices, Ms Lagarde said, which the bank predicts will wash out next year.

However, she told reporters after the bank’s rate-setting meeting yesterday that price rises “could turn out to be higher” if wages rise in tandem and if supply shortages persist.

Headline inflation is estimated to fall to 1.8pc in 2023 and 2024, while core inflation – excluding fuel and similarly volatile food prices – is set to undershoot the bank’s 2pc target this year and into 2024.

The figures justify the bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold for another year, despite the Bank of England’s rate rise yesterday and the US Federal Reserve hinting at several hikes in 2022.

“Under the present circumstances, it is very unlikely we will raise interest rates in the year 2022. That still stands, but we have to be very attentive to what data tells us and we will do so,” Ms Lagarde said.

As expected, the ECB announced yesterday that it would curtail monthly purchases under its €1.8trn emergency programme “step by step” until it winds up at the end of March 2022.

A separate asset purchase programme will double in size, from around €20bn a month now, to €40bn in the second quarter of 2022 and €30bn in the third quarter.

It will fall back to €20bn from October 2022 onwards.

The end of that programme will signal an imminent increase in interest rates, the ECB said.

At its final rate-setting meeting of the year yesterday, the ECB said ongoing “uncertainty” meant it needed “flexibility and optionality” to reach its 2pc inflation target over the medium term.

It also extended the deadline for reinvesting bonds bought under the pandemic programme by one year, to 2024, and said purchases “could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic”.

And it said it will consider purchasing new Greek government debt even after the scheme expires.

“The pandemic has shown that, under stressed conditions, flexibility in the design and conduct of asset purchases has helped counter the impaired transmission of monetary policy,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Within our mandate, under stressed conditions, flexibility will remain an element of monetary policy whenever threats to monetary policy transmission jeopardise the attainment of price stability.”

The US Federal Reserve this week moved forward the end of its emergency bond-buying programme by a few months, indicating several rate rises next year, a day before the Bank of England became the first major institution to raise rates.