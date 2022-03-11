ECB to cut stimulus in sign a rate rise is still on the cards

The European Central Bank is betting on continued, if slower, economic growth, despite the escalating war on the EU’s eastern borders.

Inflation hawks won the room at the bank’s meeting, with the ECB surprising markets by announcing plans to phase out its stimulus measures earlier than expected, in a bid to keep a lid on prices.

The move opens the door to a rate rise as soon as July, as ECB president Christine Lagarde insisted she wants to “keep all the options open” in light of the heightened uncertainty caused by Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates next week after US inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.9pc in February. The UK began to increase rates last month.

Ms Lagarde said the bank would watch the data and take “whatever action is needed” should growth or inflation surprise in either direction.

But some analysts said the ECB should have held off on making any moves given the risks.

Italian, Spanish and Greek bond yields rose on the news, while the euro fell back after a surge higher.

“In light of the high degree of uncertainty, and prospects for material downside risks crystallising, this may be a decision the ECB comes to regret,” said Katherine Neiss, chief European economist at US-based global asset manager PGIM Fixed Income.

ING’s global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski, said the ECB was reacting to the spectre of 1970s-style ‘stagflation’, where inflation rises while growth falls.

Former ECB chief economist and German central banker Otmar Issing told Bloomberg Television yesterday that the biggest risk for the eurozone is “that we might repeat the experience of the 70s”.

“The reason for the change of heart is clear: the war in Ukraine has strongly increased the risk of stagflation in the eurozone,” Mr Brzeski said.

“Extremely high energy and commodity prices, potential energy supply disruptions, weaker trade, new supply chain disruptions and a high degree of uncertainty for both companies and consumers have changed the eurozone’s economic prospects in only a few days.”

ECB staff now predict eurozone inflation will average 5.1pc in 2022 after hitting a record 5.8pc in February, and see the economy growing by 3.7pc, half a point down on December estimates.

The ECB still sees energy prices falling back and says it has no evidence that rising wages will fuel overall inflation.

But Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said the predictions were “clearly optimistic” given the huge surge in energy and food prices brought on by the war.

“It is clear that more weight is being placed upon the growing inflation risks, despite the emergence of significant downside growth risks stemming from the conflict,” he said.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show Irish consumer price inflation hit a 20-year high of 5.6pc last month.

KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said it will be up to the Government to pick up the tab for the worst off, saying the threat to living standards now justifies a mini budget, including a welfare boost and further energy subsidies.