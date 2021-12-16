ECB to cut pandemic bond buying but ramp up alternative scheme

The European Central Bank will cut its flagship pandemic bond buying programme from next month but will soon ramp up purchases under a separate scheme.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has said that there will not be any rate rises next year.

But inflationary pressures are mounting, with ECB staff revising up their inflation estimates on Thursday.

The ECB is to curtail monthly purchases under its €1.8tn emergency programme “step by step” until it winds up at the end of March 2022.

To ease pressures on weaker eurozone economies after the end of the pandemic scheme, the ECB says it will double its monthly asset purchase programme in the second quarter of next year.

At its final rate-setting meeting of the year on Thursday, the ECB’s 25-member Governing Council said that ongoing “uncertainty” meant it needed “flexibility and optionality” to reach its 2pc inflation target over the medium term.

While its emergency bond buying - known as the pandemic emergency purchase programme - will end, the bank extended the deadline for reinvesting the assets to 2024 and said purchases “could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic”.

“The pandemic has shown that, under stressed conditions, flexibility in the design and conduct of asset purchases has helped to counter the impaired transmission of monetary policy,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Within our mandate, under stressed conditions, flexibility will remain an element of monetary policy whenever threats to monetary policy transmission jeopardise the attainment of price stability.”

The EBC said it would also consider purchasing new Greek government debt even after the scheme expires.

A separate asset purchase programme will double its monthly purchases from around €20bn currently to €40bn in the second quarter of 2022, €30bn in the third quarter and return to €20bn a month from October 2022 onwards.

Once that happens it clears the way for interest rates to rise.

The end of that asset purchase programme will signal an imminent increase in lending and deposit rates, the ECB said.

Despite rising inflation fears, the ECB kept its main lending and deposit rates on hold, as expected, just hours after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise rates.

The US Federal Reserve this week moved forward the end if its emergency bond buying programme by a few months, indicating several rate rises next year.



