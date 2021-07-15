ECB takes first step on the long march towards a digital currency

The European Central Bank (ECB) took a major step toward a digital euro yesterday, approving an “investigation phase” that could lead to a virtual currency being implemented around the middle of the decade.

The next stage will last 24 months and aims to address design and distribution.

The ECB said that the decision “will not prejudge any future decision on the possible issuance of a digital euro, which will come only later. In any event, a digital euro would complement cash – not replace it.”

ECB president Christine Lagarde has been enthusiastic about a central bank digital currency, and the ECB has warned that failing to implement one could undermine the bloc’s monetary autonomy – as payment providers among the tech giants gain ground.

If the ECB eventually adopts a virtual currency, it’ll likely follow in the footsteps of China, where trials have started in several cities. Eastern Caribbean islands that share a central bank have already launched their own versions. The US Fed and the Bank of England are also looking at options.

The likely features of a digital euro are already crystallising, with official remarks portraying a payment system that is fast and secure. Crucially for Ms Lagarde, who has lambasted private crypto-assets, it would offer an alternative to Bitcoin and its peers.

“It has been nine months since we published our report on a digital euro. In that time, we carried out further analysis, sought input from citizens and professionals, and conducted some experiments, with encouraging results,” Ms Lagarde said in a statement. “All of this has led us to decide to move up a gear and start the digital euro project.”

The ECB’s website says a digital euro would be “like banknotes, but digital”. In reality, a key characteristic of notes and coins – the ability to make payments that are simultaneously anonymous and offline – will be challenging to replicate.

Sweden’s Riksbank noted in a report this year that digital currencies will need to be verified by a remote ledger to avoid counterfeiting, compromising anonymity.

The ECB appears to have recognised that, saying in a report last year that “the Eurosystem would be best placed to win the trust of European citizens in an offline payment tool”, adding “anonymity may have to be ruled out”.

It did see room for a “selective” approach to privacy though. The system could allow certain types of transaction to be executed without registering the identity of the payer and payee.

Yesterday, the ECB said experiments so far show that a digital euro core infrastructure would be environmentally friendly – using “negligible” power compared to crypto-assets such as Bitcoin, which is a voracious energy user.

Cash also requires resources – copper and tin for coins, fuel for transport, electricity for ATMs. A 2018 study by the Dutch central bank showed the energy consumed to enable a typical purchase with notes and coins could light an 8-watt bulb for two hours. For a debit-card transaction, that falls to 90 minutes.

Commercial banks are fretting about what the innovation would mean for them. One risk scenario is that customers shift deposits to the perceived safety of the ECB – effectively a digital bank run.

To reduce that risk, some economists suggest either a limit of about €3,000 digital euros that can be held by any individual, or deeply negative interest rates to discourage large holdings.