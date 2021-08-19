ECB sees only modest bank dividends as crisis recedes

Shareholders will not be getting ‘catch-up’ payments to make up for lost dividends when banks return to post-Covid profitability, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).

Instead, most banks in the eurozone are planning for cash payouts at below pre-crisis levels even as the economic impact of the pandemic recedes, ECB officials said yesterday.

ECB-supervised banks that have already resumed distributions this year after a nine-month suspension in 2020 have returned less than one-third of the typical amount to shareholders this year.

An ECB analysis of the impact its March 2020 recommendation to halt bank dividends and buybacks because of coronavirus found that this trend is likely to continue next year when profits across the sector return to normal.

The modest pay-outs are a signal to investors not to expect big windfalls if Irish banks restart dividends next year as planned.

“Preliminary data suggest that banks are not planning significant catch-up distributions, with overall pay-out plans remaining prudent and generally below pre-crisis levels,” the ECB said in a summary of the study published yesterday.

“Banks, for their part, should remain vigilant, as the crisis continues to present challenges for their balance sheets and capital positions.”

The ECB said borrower defaults in hard-hit sectors of the economy were still a risk and that banks should be careful not to release loan loss provisions too early, as capital could be needed to sustain lending in an “ongoing crisis situation”.

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, ECB supervisors recommended that banks suspend dividends for 2020 and limit shareholder pay-outs through September 2021, conserving capital to absorb losses and support lending.

Banks that followed the guidance increased provisions by 5.5pc and bolstered lending by 2.4pc, helping to keep European economies ticking over despite the disruption caused by lockdowns and other restrictions.

ECB officials are now engaging in case-by-case consultations with banks concerning their dividend plans for 2022.

Bank of Ireland and AIB both halted dividends in 2020, meaning the State missed out on millions in payments. Both have indicated they intend to resume cash distributions next year, but neither has made a firm dividend commitment.

