EUROPEAN Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has signalled her institution is willing to play a more active role in responding to a critical ruling by Germany's constitutional court over its monetary policy.

Speaking to lawmakers in the European Parliament yesterday, Ms Lagarde said the ECB "will provide any support and assistance that can be helpful" in addressing charges that bond purchases conducted since 2015 to lift inflation might have disproportionate side effects.

It's the first indication by the ECB chief that her institution will work to diffuse a crisis that could see the Bundesbank barred from participating in the programme, which has injected more than €2.3 trillion into the eurozone economy and is still running.

So far, policy makers were reluctant to engage, noting that the EU's top court had already decided in 2018 that the policy was legal.

That suggested the ECB would remain on the sidelines while German institutions resolve their legal issues over eurozone monetary policy.

Yesterday, Ms Lagarde underscored that the German government and the country's parliament must take the lead, but if requested, the ECB would help resolve the conflict "without ever compromising on our independence, compliance with EU law, and validity of the European Court of Justice decision".

The ECB president also defended more recent crisis- fighting initiatives.

She said the net effects from last week's expansion of an emergency bond-buying programme by €600bn to €1.35 trillion are "overwhelmingly positive".

Measures taken in recent years "have not only prevented the economy from entering depressed and deflationary conditions, but have also contributed to supporting employment and reducing financial stability risks", she said.

"The decision to expand the pandemic emergency purchase programme will prove to have been essential in avoiding an even deeper recession and in quickening our pathway to normalisation."

She said that the pandemic plan is "temporary, targeted and proportionate", and that it underscores the Governing Council's "determination and readiness to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves toward its aim".

Bloomberg

Irish Independent