ECB pumps more stimulus cash into ailing economies

Aid: Activists of an environmental group project a slogan against the facade of the ECB headquarters ahead of its announcement of further stimulus measures. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) rolled out yet more stimulus measures yesterday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession and provide support to the economy while its 350 million people wait for coronavirus vaccines to be deployed.

With many businesses shuttered, unemployment surging and debt hitting record highs, the central bank cash has thrown governments and firms a lifeline this year but much of 2021 will pass before significant relief is likely.

Making good on its promise to keep supporting the economy during the pandemic, the ECB yesterday expanded its debt purchase scheme and agreed to provide banks with even more ultra-cheap liquidity as long as they keep passing the cash onto companies.

The numbers now mooted by the ECB for the total value of its pandemic stimulus programme run to €1.85trn – a figure that is about equivalent to the annual economic output of Italy, the third-largest economy in the eurozone.

For Ireland, the impact of the ECB funding, coupled with fiscal stimulus at the national level, could help reduce the cumulative loss in Irish economic output by up to 2.2pc of gross domestic product (GDP) over five years compared with a situation where the State had to rely on straight funding from markets, according to new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said consumers remained nervous and business investment vulnerable to further ebbs in confidence, making any recovery patchy and uneven at best.

“Incoming data and our staff projections suggest a more pronounced near-term impact of the pandemic on the economy and a more protracted weakness in inflation than previously envisaged,” she told a news conference.

The bank released new projections putting euro area growth next year at 3.9pc compared to an earlier forecast of 5.5pc, but accelerating to 4.2pc in 2022 from a previous estimate of 3.2pc.

The Irish economy rebounded in the third quarter and is forecast to finish in positive territory for 2020 – alone among eurozone countries.

Ms Lagarde expressed the hope that, by the end of 2021, mass coronavirus vaccination will have created sufficient immunity for the region’s huge services sector to get back to some level of normality, but said uncertainty remained high.

The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by €500bn to €1.85trn, in line with market expectations. It also extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022, with the aim of keeping government and corporate borrowing costs at record lows.

Reinvestments of cash maturing from the emergency bond purchase scheme were extended by one year until the end of 2023.

The ECB also extended the period during which banks will get a 1pc interest rate from the central bank for borrowing at its long-term cash auctions by one year to June 2022. In further help to banks, exceptionally easy collateral requirements that were introduced in the spring were also extended until June 2022.

The stimulus expansion comes as the 19-country eurozone struggles to balance a growing range of short-term risks against improving long-term prospects. The immediate future carries the prospect of a triple shock – a lingering second wave of the pandemic, a hard Brexit and a delay in the European Union’s €750bn recovery fund, was discussed at an EU summit.

But all three are seen as temporary shocks, with the political strife likely to be resolved and the pandemic easing by the spring, leaving the ECB with the task of getting the bloc through a difficult winter.

The success of a vaccine, meanwhile, has improved longer-term prospects and policymakers have already expressed confidence that life could be returning to normal by the second half of 2021 as immunisation reaches a critical level.

As well as the pandemic, the Irish economy is the most exposed to Brexit.

