ECB pressures Austria's Raiffeisen bank to quit Russia -sources

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Expand

Close

John O'Donnell and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

The European Central Bank is pressing Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia, five people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The pressure comes after a top US sanctions official raised concerns about Raiffeisen's business in Russia on a visit to Vienna last month, said another person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named due to its sensitivity.

