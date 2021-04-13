ECB pressure on governments to keep up stimulus

The European Central Bank (ECB) is urging European governments to spend freely this year, even as the pandemic recedes, to support national economies and get inflation in the euro area back on target.

In a series of speeches and interviews over recent days, ECB officials have warned that too little stimulus is a greater risk than too much and said that the central bank would continue buying in bond markets to support government borrowing.

The remarks come as Ireland has begun tentatively reopening the economy after more than 100 days of Level 5 lockdown restrictions during which more than one-quarter of the workforce and thousands of businesses relied on Government payments.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Sunday that European governments should ramp up fiscal support, warning that the bloc’s economy likely suffered more damage from the pandemic than is currently visible.

He also said some policymakers are already making the case for curbing emergency bond purchases from the third quarter onwards as vaccinations are picking up pace. But Mr Panetta cautioned that a prudent approach in such a crisis is injecting too much stimulus into economics rather than too little.

His comments followed a similar statement by ECB president Christine Lagarde to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last Thursday.

Ms Lagarde said governments could not afford to relax efforts to carry the European economy through the Covid crisis.

“An ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains crucial, as a premature withdrawal of fiscal support would risk delaying the recovery and amplifying the longer-term scarring effects,” she said.

ECB officials have signalled that they are willing to use all of the €1.85trn available in emergency bond-buying programmes to keep the cost of sovereign funding low, but there are clearly emerging concerns about governments being willing to spend enough.

Those moves helped curb rises in bond yields yesterday as markets reacted to large-scale stimulus measures in the US which have begun to nudge long-term rates higher.

Increasing bond yields make borrowing more expensive for governments, which can lead to more cautious budgeting.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has repeatedly warned this year that expensive measures to contain the economic damage from the pandemic will have to be paid for with spending cuts and higher taxes once the economy starts growing.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has embarked on an ambitious programme of debt issuance this year to back the €38.5bn in pandemic spending authorised by Mr Donohoe in 2020 and 2021.

But whether that spending is sufficient to reflate the economy remains to be seen -– a key concern at the ECB.

The Irish consumer price index showed positive but subdued inflation of 0.8pc in March – the fifth monthly rise in a row.

That figure is far off the target of 2pc for the eurozone which Mr Panetta and his fellow board members are aiming for.

The ECB ramped up stimulus last month, buying more than €2bn Irish Government bonds in February and March, but still only sees inflation rising to 1.4pc by 2023, a level Mr Panetta called unsatisfactory to support sustained growth.

