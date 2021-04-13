| 10.1°C Dublin

ECB pressure on governments to keep up stimulus

Central bank warns against relaxation of efforts as eurozone economy begins recovery

Coordinated stance: Christine Lagarde said governments could not afford to relax efforts. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg Expand

Jon Ihle

The European Central Bank (ECB) is urging European governments to spend freely this year, even as the pandemic recedes, to support national economies and get inflation in the euro area back on target.

In a series of speeches and interviews over recent days, ECB officials have warned that too little stimulus is a greater risk than too much and said that the central bank would continue buying in bond markets to support government borrowing.

