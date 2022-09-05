ECB president Christine Lagarde’s inflation battle makes US Fed’s job look like a cakewalk

Just a quarter-point of interest-rate hikes is all that separates the European Central Bank’s (ECB) two key options at this week’s decision, and yet few would envy Christine Lagarde’s task.

That binary choice of either a half point or an unprecedented 75 basis points of monetary policy-tightening masks an ever-expanding litany of challenges for the ECB president and her colleagues in Frankfurt as they manage a fragile currency area with a war raging next door.

The region’s bruised and uneven economy is beset by a crisis of energy supply, a consequently historic inflation shock, and the impending danger of a subsequent recession. Those challenges grew more acute late on Friday when Russia’s Gazprom said its key gas pipeline will remain shut off indefinitely.

Officials are also contending with euro weakness, spurred by spill-overs from aggressive tightening in the US – and they know that any ECB move to offset that by raising borrowing costs erodes the fiscal stability of weaker members such as Italy. While Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s job of taming inflation in the world’s biggest economy is hardly straightforward, the difficulties his European counterpart faces mean Ms Lagarde can squarely claim to have pulled the shorter straw.

“The ECB is walking a very, very fine line,” Emmanuel Cau, head of equity strategy at Barclays Bank, told Bloomberg Television. “The Fed has to slow the economy in order to get inflation down. I think the job of the ECB is much more complex because obviously there’s not much they can do against an energy crisis.”

Thursday’s decision is less complicated than July’s, but no less consequential.

Then, the ECB ended eight years of sub-zero rates with a surprise half-point move and a new tool to shield indebted Italy as borrowing costs rise.

A 75 basis-point hike this time would telegraph to investors the increasing urgency in the battle with soaring prices.

Bloomberg Economics analysts said a 75 basis-point hike “is far from a done deal, and concerns over financial stability will keep some policy-­makers hesitant”.

Inflation is at a record 9.1pc in the eurozone, with underlying pressures also building.

Russian energy supplies could halt this winter, potentially crippling the economy and leaving many families freezing. “German manufacturers are already shutting up shop because of the high costs,” said Sarah Hewin, head of Europe and Americas research at Standard Chartered Bank. “For the ECB, this big conflict between tackling higher and higher inflation in the face of an inevitable recession is very difficult.”

While chief economist Philip Lane says such a trade-off will be “a major issue”, some colleagues clearly favour stamping out inflation decisively. Several recently suggested a more aggressive 75 basis-point hike instead of simply a repeat of July’s half-point move.

Inflation data last Wednesday emboldened them further, with Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel reacting within minutes to urge “a strong rise” in rates. Austrian governor Robert Holzmann told Bloomberg there’s “no reason to show any kind of leniency”.

A 75 basis-point step would match the Fed’s most recent pace, but the nature of Europe’s shock is different. Despite similar rates of price increases, a supply squeeze is the EU’s predominant driver, whereas demand is stronger in the US.

Since January 2021, more than six percentage points in the jump in euro-area inflation reflects energy and food.

In the US, it’s just over half of that, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics.

Central bankers know that countering a demand shock with higher rates is far more straightforward than when supply is the driver.

Adding to the ECB’s headache, Fed tightening encouraging investors to buy the dollar has pushed the euro below parity with the US currency – itself feeding inflation through higher import costs.

The integrity of the currency area is also a worry. Concern is focused on Italy, where this month’s election could install a government led by Giorgia Meloni, whose party’s post-­fascist roots have unsettled investors.

Despite Ms Lagarde being able to deploy her newly developed crisis tool to keep borrowing costs in check, “there remains considerable uncertainty about how this will be used, and in particular how market dynamics will be judged by the ECB,” he said.

EU finance ministers are due to meet on Friday, with Ms Lagarde attending, while the bloc’s energy ministers will gather the same day.

“What, for instance, the EU decides now about unlocking electricity prices, natural gas prices, will probably have a much bigger impact on inflation in the next six months,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg in London.

“Interest rates do matter. In normal times they matter a lot, but at the moment they are not quite the key thing.”