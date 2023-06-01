ECB president Christine Lagarde says more rate hikes on the cards, even as inflation cools

Eurozone prices were 6.1pc higher in May, compared with the same month last year, but it marked a slowdown from April

“We need to continue our hiking cycle," ECB president Christine Lagarde said today. Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Annual price hikes in the 20-country eurozone slowed to 6.1pc in May, a significant drop on the previous month.

Inflation came in at 7pc April.

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to keep hiking interest rates, president Christine Lagarde said in a speech on Thursday, because prices are still rising too fast.

A flash estimate from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, showed inflation cooling across all main categories in May.

Food inflation was the main driver of price hikes last month, rising by 12.5pc compared with May 2022, although it was slower than the 13.5pc recorded in April.

Eurozone energy prices fell 1.7pc in the year to May and fell 2.2pc in the month, the only category to see a price drop.

Core inflation – stripping out volatile food and energy prices – was 5.3pc, which marked a slight slowdown on April, though Ms Lagarde said there was “no clear indication” that it had peaked.

Services inflation, which tends not to come down as fast as other items in the inflation basket, slowed to 5pc in May, from 5.2pc in April.

“Inflation is too high and it is set to remain so for too long,” Ms Lagarde told an audience in Hanover, Germany.

“That is why we have hiked rates at our fastest pace ever – and we have made clear that we still have ground to cover to bring interest rates to sufficiently restrictive levels.

“We need to continue our hiking cycle until we are sufficiently confident that inflation is on track to return to our target in a timely manner.”

However, she indicated that the bank will raise rates more slowly in future, likening the cycle to “an airplane climbing to cruising altitude”.

“Now, we are approaching our cruising altitude – and that means we need to climb more gradually, using the speed that we have already built up behind us,” she said.

But while falling energy prices should “limit firms’ ability to further raise profit margins” she warned that wage pressures were mounting.

“To be clear: a period of catch-up wage growth need not cause unduly persistent inflation over time – if the costs of the energy shock are ultimately shared in a balanced way between firms and workers,” she said.

“But if we start to see what I have called “tit-for-tat” inflation – with both parties trying to offset any real income losses – we could see a negative spiral taking hold.”

Eurozone interest rates have risen seven times since last July, with the ECB’s main lending rate now standing at 3.75pc and its deposit rate at 3.25. The ECB meets again on June 15 to decide on its next hike, when it will also publish new inflation and economic projections.

Eurozone prices are rising faster than Irish prices.

Headline inflation here was 5.4pc in May, cooling substantially from 6.3pc in April, according to the EU’s harmonised index of consumer prices, which measures a slightly different basket of goods than the CSO’s consumer price index.

Four eurozone countries – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia – are still experiencing double-digit inflation, Eurostat data shows.

Inflation slowed in all 20 eurozone countries except The Netherlands, where it rose to 6.8pc, while it was static in Malta at 6.4pc.