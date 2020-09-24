ECB plans one-stop shop to deal with sour loans

A study by Deloitte found that of the more than €450bn of loans sold in Europe between 2014 and 2019, roughly half were bought by Cerberus, Blackstone, Lone Star and Goldman Sachs (stock image)

The European Central Bank (ECB) is working on an online auction site to sell hundreds of billions of euros of bad loans expected to stem from the coronavirus crisis.

The plan aims in part to prevent a repeat of the massive transfer of bundles of bad property loans to a handful of US private equity firms after the last crash, which created massive concentrations of economic power in Ireland and other countries badly hit in that crisis.

However, any move by regulators to make it easier for banks to cut their losses as a result of the health crisis is likely to increase fears for businesses and consumers facing into the current uncertainty.

The plan for an "Amazon style" website to sell bundles of bad loans has been devised by top ECB officials, according to Reuters, who said it aims to prevent vulture funds from buying loans at rock bottom prices.

After the last crash, the very large size of loan portfolios sold by the likes of Nama and the IBRC liquidators meant in practice bidding was confined to a tiny pool of very big investors who could pay hundreds of millions and billions of euro at a time.

The new plan would allow for smaller, faster sales, opening the process up to hundreds more potential buyers.

"The idea is to open up the market to buyers of smaller portfolios, with an Amazon or eBay-style marketplace, where you can browse ... That can get the market moving," Edward O'Brien, a senior ECB official involved in the plan, told Reuters.

"The market for bad loans has been dominated by a few very large buyers. In a typical scenario, one of these firms may buy a very large portfolio at steep discounts," Mr O'Brien said.

A study by Deloitte found that of the more than €450bn of loans sold in Europe between 2014 and 2019, roughly half were bought by Cerberus, Blackstone, Lone Star and Goldman Sachs.

Ireland was one of the biggest markets

