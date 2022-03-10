ECB pares back bond buying, will do ‘whatever is needed’ in wake of Russia-Ukraine war

The European Central Bank has pledged to “take whatever action is needed” to safeguard financial stability in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Despite the uncertainty, the ECB has stuck to its pledge to wind down its €1.8tn pandemic bond buying programme at the end of March and surprised markets by bringing forward the end of a separate asset purchase scheme by three months.

The ECB is struggling to keep a lid on rising inflation and meet a target of 2pc in the medium term. Eurozone prices surged by a record 5.8pc in February, with ECB staff now predicting inflation will average 5.1pc for the year.

The ECB’s 25-member Governing Council kept interest rates on hold Thursday and said in a statement that it “stands ready” to revise its bond buying schedule if inflation forecasts change.

Any rate hike will take place “some time after the end” of net asset purchases, ECB president Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a watershed for Europe,” the ECB said in its statement.

“The Governing Council will take whatever action is needed to fulfil the ECB’s mandate to pursue price stability and to safeguard financial stability.”

Monthly net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will amount to €40bn in April, €30bn in May and €20bn in June, and will end in the third quarter if inflation remains high.

The ECB had planned to keep purchases under the APP at €40bn until June and start tapering in the third quarter. It said net purchases in the third quarter “will be data-dependent and reflect its evolving assessment of the outlook”.

Ms Lagarde said the decision did not mean the ECB was “ending, tightening” monetary policy and that it wanted to “keep all the options open” given the uncertainty created by Russia’s escalating aggression in Ukraine.

The Irish consumer price index rose by 5.6pc in the year to February 2022, the largest increase in almost 21 years, the Central Statistics Office said Thursday. Irish inflation was 5.7pc in February according to the EU’s harmonised index.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan predicted this week that inflation rates could rise as high as 9pc on the back of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, with growth likely to slow.

ECB staff have revised down their eurozone growth projections and revised up inflation estimates on the back of the Russian war, compared to their December forecasts.

Gross domestic product is now likely to grow 3.7pc this year, 2.8pc in 2023 and 1.6pc in 2024 in the 19-member zone. Inflation expectations for this year have almost doubled to 5.1pc, but are expected to fall back to 2.1pc next year and 1.9pc in 2024.

A senior EU official said on Thursday that the economic impact on the eurozone “is likely to be serious but bearable” and that stagflation - high inflation coupled with low growth and rising unemployment - was not “where we are heading at this moment”.

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes said inflation will be higher in March, and could be even higher in April, with the spill-over impact of runaway energy costs having a bigger impact on food prices, transport and other goods and services.

Mr Hughes said a mini-Budget is now needed to increase social welfare, cut petrol and diesel costs and link income tax credits to inflation.

EU leaders are meeting in Versailles to discuss the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. The meeting was originally organised by France to discuss Europe’s “new growth and investment model”.