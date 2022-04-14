ECB meets on rates as euro area inflation spikes up to 7.5pc

The European Central Bank meets today in the face of “aggressive” market expectations about a rate rise, as consumers and firms grapple with soaring prices.

Analysts say the Frankfurt-based ECB may have to start raising rates as soon as July to tame prices and rising bond yields.

“The market is priced somewhat aggressively, certainly since the last ECB meeting, which was just after the invasion of Ukraine,” said Pearse Conaty, head of fixed income at Bank of Ireland Global Markets. “They are pricing in a 17 basis point hike at the July meeting, and 34 basis points for September.”

Inflation in the 19-member currency zone spiked to a record 7.5pc in March – and a near-40-year high of 6.7pc in Ireland – as the war in Ukraine put pressure on energy and food prices.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said yesterday that the war in Ukraine is already having a negative impact on the Irish economy, mainly via higher energy and commodity prices with an inevitable impact on the purchasing power of households.

The Family Business Network (FBN), which represents mostly big family-owned employers, is calling on the Government to extend tax warehousing and bring in a one-off energy grant for businesses, similar to the €200 household energy credit.

“From speaking with local firms across the country, the inflation that we are seeing is not a transitory phenomenon,” said the network’s executive director, John McGrane.

Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said higher inflation expectations mean the ECB will have to begin raising rates by September.

The analysts’ predictions come as the ECB’s first chief economist, Otmar Issing, accused eurozone central bankers of risking stagflation – high inflation coupled with low growth – by being too slow to phase out stimulus and raise rates. In an interview with the Financial Times this week, Mr Issing said the Frankfurt institution was living in a “fantasy” and had caught itself in a “trap” by delaying action.

“I think they need to get moving, given high inflation and tight labour markets, and that means tightening financing conditions,” Mr Conaty said.

Analysts predict the ECB will also be watching 10-year bond yields in peripheral economies such as Italy and Greece, which have been rising steadily. AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said there is “some talk that the ECB may maintain support for peripheral bond markets while tightening policy via some new instrument”.

“There is a touch of the chicken and the egg here, with markets moving in advance of central bank policy. Getting inflation under control will stabilise bond yields in the medium term,” Bank of Ireland’s Mr Conaty said.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has promised to phase out the bank’s asset purchase programme before moving on interest rates, hinting last month that emergency bond buying could end this summer.