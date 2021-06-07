ECB likely to put inflation concerns aside in debate over continuing stimulus 

European Central Bank officials will debate whether to prolong their elevated pace of emergency bond-buying this week, a judgment that rests on how fragile they determine the economy’s recovery to be.

Confidence is the strongest in three years, prices at factory gates are jumping by the most since 2008, and inflation is technically above target. Yet multiple policy makers have signalled that’s not enough to change course – continued ultra-loose policy is needed to drive home the rebound from an unprecedented crisis that isn’t yet over.

Exiting the current accommodative monetary policy isn’t simple, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said yesterday.

“In the past I saw many risks related to deflation” but now “it’s clear that we need to be very careful about inflation, as we have been careful about deflation,” he said.

Underpinning the ECB’s decision on Thursday will be new economic forecasts, which are likely to emphasise the volatility of incoming data. Officials led by ECB President Christine Lagarde foresaw the jump in inflation, and insist it will prove temporary as energy prices stabilise and the shortages that have hampered companies are overcome.

Instead, some governing council members are concerned that the economic weaknesses hinted at in data such as France’s surprise first-quarter contraction could be lurking beneath a veneer of summer buoyancy as lockdowns ease. Rising bond yields and a stronger euro give them ammunition to argue that the ECB must do more to meet its pledge to keep financing conditions favorable.

A lively debate is likely though, in a possible precursor to the discussion the US Federal Reserve will have the following week on whether to keep up its own stimulus or start paring it back.

For both central banks, the extreme circumstances of the pandemic are a hindrance in assessing the outlook for price stability. Outgoing OECD chief Angel Gurria argued last week that this isn’t the time to worry about inflation – but added: “One should always keep it in the back of our minds.”

“As intra-euro-area yield spreads widen, this seems to be no time for the hawks to bicker about more bond buying. We expect policy makers to opt for another three months of ‘significantly higher’ purchases through the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program,” said Bloomberg Economics.