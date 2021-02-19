ECB is considering disclosing climate risk data in its bond portfolio

The European Central Bank is strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programmes and will now focus on collecting the data that will help achieve that, according to officials familiar with the matter.

ECB policy makers discussed the issue in a meeting on Wednesday as part of the central bank’s strategic review, said the officials, who asked not to be identified. There was also broad agreement during the seminar on incorporating climate risks in the institution’s economic analysis.

The plan marks another step toward a strategy for aiding the fight against climate change without the ECB being dragged into political debates that risk undermining its price-stability mandate by diverting its focus from inflation.

To help achieve that aim, central-bank officials also emphasised that the basis of ECB initiatives should be driven by concerns over managing financial and economic risks, the people said. A spokesman declined to comment.

President Christine Lagarde has made work on climate change a priority, making a push at a time when Europe is also pursuing wider efforts to become the biggest global issuer of green debt. But while the institution has some scope to support general political ambitions of governments, policies driven solely by that risk putting it in a tough spot when economic conditions call for unwinding monetary support.

Any major shifts in the ECB’s view on “brown” securities could have consequences for the collateral banks can use to obtain money from the institution, and for its bond-purchase programmes. These include billions of euros of private-sector assets whose accumulation has long been criticized by activists for financing some of the world’s biggest corporate polluters. (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg