ECB interest rate rises are condemning Europe to a deep recession and they won’t succeed in taming inflation

While Charles de Gaulle fretted about governing a country with 246 varieties of cheese, his compatriot Christine Lagarde seems to have few qualms about a one-size-fits-all monetary policy for the 19 varieties of inflation in the eurozone.

The headline rate of inflation in the eurozone fell to 10pc in November but that overall number masks a huge variation between countries – inflation in Spain was 6.6pc higher than a year earlier while in Lithuania the figure was 21.7pc.

To be sure, the European Central Bank is not the only institution that has to grapple with this. In the US, inflation in New York was running at 6pc while in San Diego, prices were 8.2pc higher. But the divergence here is much greater and has been growing.

“The variation in inflation rates between the member states is currently extreme,” Rabobank economists Elwin de Groot and Maartje Wijffelaars wrote in a recent report.

Most of the gap between countries is driven by large differences in the pass-through of wholesale energy costs, the share of energy in consumer spending and the scale of government interventions to protect living standards, the economists say.

But in addition, the rise in energy prices has been so severe – up 35pc in the eurozone overall – that Mr de Groot and Ms Wijffelaars say they have also become visible in other goods and services that are usually not associated with energy: in other words, non-energy inflation.

So, for example, if energy accounts for 5pc of the production cost of a loaf of bread, that alone translates into a 1.8pc increase in total costs.

To be sure, the ECB has recognised the role of energy prices in stoking eurozone inflation. Yet it continues to fret over non-existent wage inflation stoking non-existent second-round effects as it readies another half percentage point interest rate rise come December on top of the 2pc it has already undertaken.

Ms Lagarde has even warned that measures to protect European households from the biggest drop in living standards in the two decades that include the financial crisis and Covid “might force monetary policy to tighten more than would otherwise be necessary”.

For her, it is 2pc and damn the costs. The job is “t o signal to the public, to the observers, to the commentators, that in all scenarios, inflation will return to our medium-term target in a timely manner”.

Central bankers like to cast themselves as above the politcal fray and say monetary policy is a blunt tool that is poorly suited to the challenges facing specific demographic or socioeconomic groups.

The problem is that interest-rate rises do create very clear losers and have outsized impacts on certain groups. Those who bear the costs are primarily at the bottom end of the income scale, some of whom are still burdened with Covid-era debts.

The Central Bank of Ireland’s recent financial stability review notes that “the share of households at risk of financial distress is modelled to rise by up to one-third due to the inflation and interest rate increases experienced during 2022”.

It notes that 44pc of mortgages are at variable rates and that those on trackers are directly exposed to rises in ECB policy rates. Irish banks are already tightening credit standards for loans to households as a result of the impact of higher interest costs and that will increase wealth inequality.

This is a pattern that plays out across the entire eurozone in a predictable way, unlike inflation.

The International Labour Organisation, in its most recent report, cites the example of Spain where it says the moves by the ECB this year have already increased the cost of repaying an average mortgage in Spain by about €120 per month.

“This is likely to cause significant financial distress for low-income households in a country where the gross minimum wage is €1,167 per month,” it said.

It has not exactly been an era in which wages have risen a lot. The ILO report notes that in the European Union, real-wage growth fluctuated between 1pc-2pc before the pandemic, froze in 2020 and was running at a negative 2.4pc in the first half of 2022.

So, yes, there are large costs associated with the ECB’s rate rises. The central bank insists, however, that it has to do this in the interests of longer term economic stability and that without action now, the outcome would be lower real incomes and higher inflation over time.

That argument may carry weight in the US, where the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates earlier than the ECB and has hiked harder.

In many ways, inflation in the US does appear to be driven by demand and sustained by relatively strong nominal wage growth and it is also much broader-based. The upshot of this is that America might escape with a relatively short ‘traditional’ recession as Fed policy finally bites.

For the eurozone, it is a lot more complicated and recession is already baked in due to the huge energy supply shock from Russia. The Rabobank economists calculate, based on September’s eurozone data, that the headline 11.8pc rise in food prices becomes a ‘more normal’ 4.8pc when corrected for indirect energy effects. They say core inflation would have been 1.7 percentage points lower than the 4.8pc recorded that month.

Those energy shortages and high prices are going to last a lot longer than just one winter. Europe’s economy could face a series of shocks – the first from energy, a second from the ECB rate hikes kicking in. Recession followed by stagnation are baked in.

Yet, for the ECB, the argument is all about avoiding inflation expectations de-anchoring at all costs, economists at the BlackRock Institute say.

“By that logic, you would stay in your house for fear of being hit by a car if you go out.”

In the end, not only will central banks push the world deeper into recession, but they won’t hit their 2pc inflation targets. They may stop hiking when the economic mayhem becomes clear. By that time, jobs will have been destroyed and household finances impaired as collateral damage.

“Even with a recession coming, we think we are going to be living with inflation,” the BlackRock economists write.

“We do see inflation cooling as spending patterns normalise and energy prices relent – but we see it persisting above policy targets in coming years.”

Don’t be surprised to find the European Central Bank claiming credit in a few years.