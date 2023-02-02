| 10.2°C Dublin

ECB interest rate is heading towards 4pc by May and don’t expect it to fall back soon

Experts warn further aggressive interest rate hikes are unlikely to substantively alter path of inflation

ECB president Christine Lagarde says there are more interest rate rises to come. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Expand

Sarah Collins

Interest rates could peak close to 4pc this summer and stay high for some time as the European Central Bank battles to tame prices.

No, no, no, no, no,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said when asked whether next month’s rate rise would be the last. “We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done,” she said.

