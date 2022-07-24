ECB interest rate hike not just bad for borrowers, it could herald a whole new eurozone debt crisis

Last week’s ECB interest rate increase will be the first of many as the world’s central banks struggle to control inflation after more than a generation of easy money.

On Thursday the ECB raised its official interest rates for the first time since 2011.

It didn’t have any choice. With average eurozone inflation now running at 8.6pc, the ECB was under enormous pressure to “do something” about escalating prices.

Higher interest rates are bad news for borrowers, not least homeowners. Last week’s 0.5pc increase will add €115 per month to the repayments on the average new first-time buyer mortgage of €277,000.

The silver lining on this cloud is that higher rates have been well flagged and most homeowners have fixed their mortgage interest rate.

But after having been repeatedly warned to hang on to their tracker mortgages for dear life, borrowers with this type of loan now find themselves directly in the firing line of higher interest rates.

We will have to wait until the Central Bank publishes more up-to-date figures to see how many homeowners switched from trackers to fixed-rate mortgages in advance of the interest rate increase.

And that isn’t even the half of it.

One of the longer-lasting economic impacts of Covid-19 has been the huge increase on government debt in all of the developed countries.

The OECD club of rich countries forecasts that the borrowings of its member-governments will have risen from $40 trillion (€39.25trn) at the end of 2019 to $53trn by the end of this year.

Our own Government has been one of those which borrowed heavily during the pandemic, with gross Irish Government debt rising from €207bn at the end of 2019 to €242bn by the end of last month.

A 1pc increase in the average interest rate paid on this debt would cost the Exchequer an extra €2.4bn a year.

Read More

However, it is Italy, which owes its creditors €2.75trn or about 150pc of GDP, that is most at risk from rising interest rates. The markets haven’t waited for the ECB to increase official rates before pushing up Italian debt costs. Yields on Italian 30-year government bonds have doubled over the past year, from just under 1.7pc in July 2021 to almost 3.6pc last week.

Over the same period the gap between German and Italian bond yields has widened from 1.6pc to 2.13pc.

Just in case anyone didn’t get the message, Italy is now in the middle of a full-blown political crisis with the country’s prime minister, former ECB boss Mario Draghi, resigning last week when two of his coalition partners refused to back him in a confidence vote. This is likely to lead to early elections in the autumn.

If the opinion polls are any guide, the elections will make things even worse. Leading the polls is the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party with 23pc, another far-right party Lega on 15pc and the populist Five Star Movement on 11pc. Try constructing a stable government from that lot.

And the ECB made it clear that there are further rate rises to come.

“Inflation remains undesirably high and is expected to be above our target range [of 2pc] for some time”, said ECB president Christine Lagarde.

“At upcoming meetings, further normalisation [i.e. increases] of interest rates will be appropriate”.

With the ECB having stopped its bond-buying programme at the beginning of this month, where does this leave the Italians? Are we on the threshold of a fresh eurozone crisis?

Simultaneously with the interest rate increase, the ECB announced a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), basically a new bond-buying programme designed to help countries such as Italy if their bonds come under pressure.

Unfortunately, the ECB supplied very little concrete information on how the TPI will work. How much will the ECB be prepared to spend supporting the bonds of Italy or other eurozone countries whose bonds are under pressure in the markets? The ECB doesn’t say.

A cynic could be forgiven for wondering if the ECB is hoping that the mere threat of employing the TPI will be sufficient to dissuade the bond markets from an Italian bond sell-off.

Paraphrasing Draghi’s famous 2012 speech, will Lagarde be prepared to use the TPI to “do whatever it takes” to protect Italian bonds?

The reality is likely to be a little less dramatic.

With Lagarde having clearly signalled that last week’s rate increase will be the first of many, the best that Italy and the other heavily-indebted peripheral eurozone countries, including Ireland, can probably hope for is that the TPI will stop the gap between core German bond yields and those on the periphery widening to unsustainable levels.