ECB hits ‘copy paste’ in the face of record high inflation

European Central Bank governors have held rates steady and will continue to ease off on bond buying after eurozone inflation rose to record levels in January.

After a meeting in Frankfurt on Tuesday, the bank’s 25-member governing council doubled down on its December decision to ramp up a separate asset purchase programme after its flagship €1.8trn pandemic scheme comes to a close in March.

“The Governing Council confirmed the decisions taken at its monetary policy meeting last December,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2pc target over the medium term.”

ECB president Christine Lagarde has indicated the bank won’t raise rates until 2023, although markets are now pricing in a small rise – and even two – towards the end of the year.

The decision came just after the Bank of England announced it is to raise its main overnight lending rate by a quarter point to 0.5pc, after a first rate rise in December. UK inflation hit an almost 30-year high of 5.4pc in December.

ING's global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski, said in a note that the ECB had “just hit the copy-paste keys and kept everything unchanged".

"No one could have seriously expected the ECB to act today as there is simply nothing the ECB can do to bring down inflation immediately,” he said in a note on Thursday.

The ECB has had ultra-low rates in place since the 2008 financial crisis, with its deposit rate turning negative in 2014, a first for any major central bank.

It remains unchanged today at -0.50pc.

The main (weekly) borrowing rate has been set at zero since 2016, while the overnight borrowing rate is at 0.25pc since the same date.

Eurozone inflation hit a high of 5.1pc in January compared to the same month in 2021, more than double the ECB’s 2pc target, on the back of a spike in energy prices and food costs.

Core inflation, excluding energy and food, slowed slightly on December levels to 2.3pc.

In Ireland, year-on-year inflation was running at 5pc in January, down from a 21-year high of 5.7pc in December, according to the European harmonised measure. The Irish consumer price index was 5.5pc in December and will be updated later this month.

Economists say the monthly fall in Irish inflation is purely technical - a result of the lockdown in January 2021 - and that price pressures are expected to remain.

The Economic and Social Research Institute predicts inflation will peak at 6pc in the spring. The Central Bank of Ireland estimates inflation will average 4.5pc over 2022 and fall back to 2.4pc in 2023 and 2.1pc in 2024.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said today that inflation among its 38 members reached a 30-year annual high of 6.6pc in December, driven by energy and food prices, a massive surge in Turkey (where inflation hit 36.1pc) and continued US and UK price rises.

The rate is up from 5.9pc in November and takes the average inflation rate for 2021 to 4pc, the highest average rate since 2000.

The news comes the week after the US Federal Reserve signalled a quarter-point rate hike is on the cards for March - the first since 2018 - when it will also end its bond buying programme. Investors are expecting up to four US rate hikes in 2022.