ECB hawks warn on inflation risks after it hits a 10-year high

Stripping out energy price rises, the rate of inflation was a more modest 1.7pc 

Close

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is sounding the alarm over inflation. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

European Central Bank EU policy hawks have begun to sound alarm bells about eurozone inflation after it hit a 10-year high last month – although it is still muted compared with the US .

There are also growing calls for the European Central Bank (ECB) to slow down its emergency bond buying as the economic recovery gains pace.

A recent flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said annual inflation in the 19-member eurozone was expected to come in at 3pc in August, up from 2.2pc in July.

