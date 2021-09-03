ECB hawks warn on inflation risks after it hits a 10-year high

European Central Bank EU policy hawks have begun to sound alarm bells about eurozone inflation after it hit a 10-year high last month – although it is still muted compared with the US .

There are also growing calls for the European Central Bank (ECB) to slow down its emergency bond buying as the economic recovery gains pace.

A recent flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said annual inflation in the 19-member eurozone was expected to come in at 3pc in August, up from 2.2pc in July.

It is the highest figure recorded since the height of the financial crisis in November 2011 and is a full percentage point above the ECB’s 2pc target.

But the rise is largely down to a spike in energy prices. If those are excluded, inflation was running at 1.7pc in the 12 months to August 2021, well below the ECB target.

In Ireland, annual inflation hit 3.1pc in August.

July data published by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) yesterday showed that inflation hit an average of 4.2pc across the 38-country OECD zone.

There are also signs that price rises are slowing down in the US and UK after sustained increases, a possible precursor of things to come in the eurozone, where the economic reopening was slower.

However, German, Austrian and Dutch central bank chiefs – all of whom are viewed as hawkish – issued separate warnings this week about how the ECB should handle recent price hikes, laying the ground for a potentially testy discussion at the Bank’s meeting next Thursday.

German central bank president Jens Weidmann said that policymakers need to “keep an eye on the risks to the price outlook”.

“In my view, the risks are tilted to the upside right now,” he told a conference on Wednesday, pointing to supply bottlenecks and the unwinding of household savings built up during the pandemic.

“If these transitory factors lead to higher inflation expectations and accelerated wage growth, the rate of inflation could rise perceptibly over the longer term as well,” he said.

He warned European central bankers meeting in Frankfurt next week not to “commit to our very loose monetary policy stance for too long”.

He also called on the ECB to start thinking about ending its €1.8trn bond buying, known as the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), warning about the “danger that monetary policy will become harnessed to fiscal policy”.

The ECB had bought almost €1.2tn worth of bonds under the PEPP by June 2021, the large majority (96pc) of which were government bonds. The rest were corporate bonds, commercial paper and covered bonds.

Mr Weidmann’s Dutch counterpart, Klaas Knot, and their Austrian colleague Robert Holzmann, told Bloomberg in separate interviews this week that the ECB should consider slowing its bond buying and indicating it is ready to end its emergency spending by March next year.

But Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras has warned his colleagues not to “over-interpret” inflation spikes.

Despite the inflation concerns, any interest rate rises in the eurozone are years away, economists say.