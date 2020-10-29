ECB glitch sees €400m drop in asset values

A glitch in the European Central Bank's system for settling large-value payments by commercial and central banks has resulted in a drop in deposits worth more than €400bn. The interruption – which occurred on Friday and lasted more than 11 hours – meant large institutions were unable to move their cash in the usual way. The failure was illustrated in data published yesterday by the ECB that shows a €416bn slump in the use of its deposit facility .

While the balances held at the deposit facility have returned to normal, the incident highlights the critical role of the payments infrastructure for the euro area, and the risks that could be posed from a longer outage.

The ECB said the drop in the balance "was due to the technical issues with Target2 on Friday, which led to difficulties for banks and central banks to settle and determine the account balance".

Target2 is used to process more than €2bn of transactions per minute. A long-enough halt to that flow of liquidity would start to have real-world arguments for the European Central Bank to add to stimulus.

Meanwhile, data from the ECB yesterday showed banks across the euro area tightening credit conditions for business borrowers as the second Covid wave locks down economies. That’s despite actions by regulators that aim to make it easier for banks to continue lending into the downturn.

However, the data on indicates that regulatory measures are not enough to counter growing fears with banks over rising credit risk.

“Banks referred to the deterioration of the general economic outlook, increased credit risk of borrowers and a lower risk tolerance as relevant factors for the tightening of their credit standards for loans to firms and households,” the ECB said.

The data was based on a survey of 143 large banks.

The findings will raise fears of a self-fulfilling credit crunch and are likely to weigh on the European Central Bank policymakers’ decision-making around adding further stimulus to the economy this week.

