ECB faces inflation test as Ukraine war leads to price surge

The European Central Bank faces a major test today as Russia’s war on Ukraine looks set to push up consumer prices by as much as 9pc, according to one economist.

Inflation lasting well into 2023 will erode purchasing power, while supply shortages could hit firms, leading to an economic slowdown, AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan predicts.

“We are in a better position than 12 months ago, in terms of coping with this, but there is no doubt that it will slow the pace of economic recovery,” Mr Mangan told an event organised by the Newry and Dundalk chambers of commerce on Wednesday .

“High prices are here to stay this year and probably next year, so we’re going to have three years of high inflation.

“We could see inflation rates of 8pc or 9pc before long. You would have been carted out of the room in a white coat if you had predicted that a couple of years ago. Central banks, they have a very difficult balancing act now .”

Ireland and the UK are likely to fare better, economically, than their continental European counterparts, who are more exposed to Russian oil and gas, he said.

But Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers of wheat, cooking oils and fertiliser inputs, leading to fears of a global food shock, while soaring prices for Russian-supplied metals such as nickel, aluminium and palladium could impact the cost of consumer goods.

“What will be particularly worrying is if we begin to see supply shortages,” Mr Mangan said. “It’s an alarm bell ringing in my ear when I see the Irish government calling in farming organisations and saying, ‘We may need to go back to wartime measures here.’”

Before the war, today’s ECB meeting was expected to chart a course to a more normal monetary policy, by ending emergency bond buying and hinting at an interest rate hike.

But if the ECB raises rates too soon to dampen inflation, it risks further hampering growth. If it lets inflation run rampant, it could lead to “stagflation”, where high prices combine with low or no growth and rising unemployment, leading, eventually, to recession.

ING’s global head of macroeconomics , Carsten Brzeski, said the risk of stagflation “has clearly increased”. As a result, the ECB “will want to maintain maximum flexibility” today.

Analysts are still pricing in an ECB rate hike of up to a percentage point in 2022 and 2023, Mr Mangan said, with UK and US rates expected to climb up to two percentage points in the same period.

