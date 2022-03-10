| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ECB faces inflation test as Ukraine war leads to price surge

Rate rise could hit growth but price rises head for 9pc

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank Expand

Close

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

Sarah Collins

The European Central Bank faces a major test today as Russia’s war on Ukraine looks set to push up consumer prices by as much as 9pc, according to one economist.

Inflation lasting well into 2023 will erode purchasing power, while supply shortages could hit firms, leading to an economic slowdown, AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan predicts.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy