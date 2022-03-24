ECB does ‘not exclude’ a rate rise this year

The European Central Bank could raise interest rates this year, one of its top officials has said, if Russia’s war in Ukraine leads to further price hikes.

Frank Elderson, a member of the ECB’s six-person executive board, which has a central role in decision-making, told an Irish event today that he does “not exclude a lift-off still in the course of this year”.

Earlier this month, the ECB hinted it could raise interest rates as soon as September if inflation keeps creeping up.

Any rate rise will not come until “some time after” the end of emergency bond buying, which could be halted in the third quarter of the year, the ECB said at the time.

Mr Elderson said the phrase was left open to “interpretation” deliberately.

“I think that we have made clear that ‘some time’ - which of course, you know, you could say is terminology that is subject to interpretation - some time is an encompassing phrase,” Mr Elderson told an Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) event on Thursday.

“It could mean a week. It could mean several months. I would say that I do not exclude a lift-off still in the course of this year.”

The UK central bank has raised its benchmark rate twice, while the US Federal Reserve raised its main lending rate for the first time last week, hinting at bigger rises to come.

Several ECB members, including central bank governors from The Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Latvia, have pushed for a first interest rate hike - a “lift off” - later this year.

Since taking up his post in 2020, Mr Elderson, a Dutch man, has not committed himself to either camp, repeating the ECB mantra on Thursday that it would “act on the basis of evidence, on the basis of incoming data”.

Any rate rise will be a trade-off, Mr Elderson said, which could affect growth - although he predicted gross domestic product (GDP) is set to continue rising across the bloc.

“In terms of the risks to growth, yes, they are tilted to the downside. We have recalibrated our growth outlook for this year, but we still expect quite substantial, robust growth this year.”

He said ECB forecasters were doing the best they can do, but that making predictions during wartime was “something that is a very difficult thing to do”.

Annual inflation in the 19-member currency zone spiked to a euro era high of 5.9pc in February, with energy prices rising by more than 30pc.

Irish inflation was 5.6pc in February (5.7pc according to the harmonised EU measure) but could peak at around 8.5pc this summer, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Price hikes could wipe up to €2000 a year off the average household income, according to KBC Bank calculations.

Eurozone consumer confidence tumbled by 10 points in March to levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic.

High inflation coupled with low wage growth has led to the largest decline in eurozone real wages in at least 50 years, according to ING senior economist Bert Colijn.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said this week that while it was too early to quantify the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the EU’s 4pc GDP growth forecast for 2022 “will have to be revised downwards”.

The European Central Bank estimated - before the war - that energy price shocks could trim GDP growth by around 0.5 points in 2022.

The Irish economy is executed to growth by 6.2pc in GDP terms, according to the ESRI, with the domestic economy expanding by 5pc this year, a slight downward revision on previous forecasts.