ECB debate on raising interest rate to intensify this week

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) debate over how aggressively to tighten monetary policy is likely to intensify this week in the prelude to a pre-decision blackout period as data probably show a new record for inflation.

All but one economist surveyed by Bloomberg foresee an acceleration in annual price increases, with the median estimate at 7.8pc. Out of the four biggest economies in the euro region, only Spain won’t show a quickening in inflation.

Those data will emerge against the backdrop of a vigorous public discussion on interest rates by ECB officials whose window to speak out before the June 9 decision will close on Thursday.

Behind the scenes meanwhile, exchanges between staff in Frankfurt and at central banks around the eurozone will also pick up pace as they finalise crucial forecasts for ECB president Christine Lagarde to unveil the following week alongside a choreography of planned tightening through September.

All of that will be pivotal for officials arguing over how fast and how far rates will rise. Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot – who won’t rule out an aggressive half-point increase as the US Federal Reserve did this month – points to inflation and associated underlying indicators as key data to watch.

“These new numbers are extremely important to determine the speed at which rate hikes will need to happen,” Giorgio di Giorgio, a professor at Luiss University in Rome, said in an interview.

“There’s a real tangle of factors that have come together to complicate the picture, from the pandemic to supply bottle necks, then the war in Ukraine, now China’s zero-Covid policy and its fallout.”

The president signalled the probable outcomes of the ECB’s three next decisions, with June’s likely to confirm an end to bond purchases, followed by quarter-point rate increases in July and September to exit sub-zero monetary policy.

How that path materialises is the focus of robust debate, with some officials pushing for bigger hikes to be at least an option. They include Mr Knot, his Austrian colleague Robert Holzmann, and Latvia’s Martins Kazaks.

Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel may concur. He also expressed ambitions for at least three moves to get ECB rates above zero before the end of the year, in an interview with Spiegel last week.

By contrast, his French colleague Francois Villeroy de Galhau insisted to Bloomberg Television last week that a half-point increase “is not part of the consensus at this point, I am clear”. He still reckoned on the rate rising next year to a level deemed as neutral.

He is among several policy makers still due to speak before the pre-decision blackout period begins. More of those appearances will be by officials usually considered more dovish, including Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco and Bank of Spain chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who is seen in the same camp, is also due to speak.

The numbers will be all the more important for the role they will play in the decision on June 9. Its officials predicted on May 16 that inflation will average 6.1pc this year and will be 2.7pc next year, still above the ECB’s 2pc goal.