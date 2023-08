Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), from left, Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

President Christine Lagarde stayed out of the debate over whether the European Central Bank should lift interest rates for a 10th straight time next month, even as some of her hawkish colleagues are trying to nix talk of holding fire.