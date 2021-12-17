| 4°C Dublin

ECB bucks trend to rule out rate hikes despite inflation

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Pool via Reuters

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Pool via Reuters

Sarah Collins

Although inflation in Ireland is forecast to peak at 6pc next spring, the European Central Bank (ECB) does not see current price hikes as a problem, or not as big a risk as unplugging the economy from its cheap money life- support system anyway.

At its final rate-setting meeting of the year, the ECB bucked a global trend by ruling out a 2022 rate increase and ramping up some bond purchasing.

