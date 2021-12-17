ECB bucks trend to rule out rate hikes despite inflation

Although inflation in Ireland is forecast to peak at 6pc next spring, the European Central Bank (ECB) does not see current price hikes as a problem, or not as big a risk as unplugging the economy from its cheap money life- support system anyway.

At its final rate-setting meeting of the year, the ECB bucked a global trend by ruling out a 2022 rate increase and ramping up some bond purchasing.

However, it will phase out its flagship €1.8tn pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by the end of March.

The PEPP has hoovered up €23.5bn in Irish g overnment debt since it began in March 2020, making the ECB the Government’s largest single creditor.

Hawks on the 25-member ECB governing council had pressed for ending it sooner given inflation rose to euro-era highs of 4.9pc in November.

It was 5.4pc in Ireland.

Ending PEPP does not mean the end of bond buying, although the so-called asset purchase programme (APP), which the ECB has promised to expand from April next year, is more limited in size and scope.

The signal to markets yesterday was a comforting one, say analysts.

“There is still clearly an easy monetary policy to support the economy,” said Lee Evans, head of FX trading and strategy at Bank of Ireland Markets Group. “The ECB still looks quite a bit behind some of the other central banks. But that makes sense given the data.”

The Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike yesterday after inflation soared to a 10-year high of over 5pc in November.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled several interest rate rises next year and has brought forward the end of its bond-buying programme.

Eurozone inflation is predicted to average 2.6pc this year and 3.2pc in 2022, the ECB said, way above its previous forecasts.

But the forecasts included national inflation expectations as well, Ms Lagarde said, and expects high energy prices and supply constraints to wash out of the figures next year.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, said the ECB’s decisions offered “something for everyone” but that its guidance on interest rates should be taken “with a huge pinch of salt”.

Ms Lagarde insisted the bank had “made decisions which are in line with what we had initially intended” and markets seem to agree, with European shares gaining on the news.

Overall, the ECB presented an upbeat assessment on Thursday, with buoyant eurozone growth of 5.1pc this year – a slight downward revision – and 4.2pc next year.

But pay is set to be the next front in the inflation war, with Ms Lagarde acknowledging that “inflation could turn out to be higher” if higher prices feed through into higher wage rises.