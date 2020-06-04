ECB boosts bond buying to contain Covid fallout

Determined: Christine Lagarde has vowed to spare no efforts to protect the single currency. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Central Bank intensified its response to the coronavirus recession with a bigger-than-anticipated increase to its emergency bond-buying programme.

At a virtual meeting yesterday, President Christine Lagarde and colleagues decided to expand the amount of purchases by €600bn and extended their duration until at least the end of June 2021.

The vast majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg last week expected policy makers to boost buying by €500bn.

Italian bonds rallied and the euro reversed losses after the decision, which reflects how Europe is finally coming together with vast spending plans to drag the economy out of its worst recession in living memory.

Germany announced a new €130bn fiscal package late on Wednesday, the latest in a raft of national programmes, and the European Union has proposed a €750bn joint recovery fund that leaders will discuss later this month.

"This is a bit of an economics-policy fireworks. Last night the German government with an enormous fiscal stimulus package, and now the ECB," Carsten Brzeski, chief euro-region economist at ING, told Bloomberg Television. "This is huge and really shows that German policy makers, from both fiscal and monetary, are working together."

The ECB's asset purchases should keep a lid on borrowing costs for governments as they issue debt to finance their support. The Central Bank said they would be conducted in a "flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions", with proceeds from maturing bonds reinvested at least until the end of 2022.

The decision fits into Ms Lagarde's pledge to spare no efforts to protect the single currency and should help dispel concern that policy makers' scope for action is limited after a German court ruling last month questioned the legality of an older, still-active bond-buying programme.

European countries are slowly emerging from lockdowns that put their economies into a deep freeze for more than two months.

Ms Lagarde has already said that the recession this year will likely be somewhere between the Central Bank's medium and worst-case scenarios, signalling a contraction of around 10pc.

Inflation in the eurozone slowed to just 0.1pc in May, adding to the case for more monetary stimulus.

"The strong signal can bolster the nascent rebound in the confidence of households and companies that the worst will soon be over," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said in a report to clients. "This strengthens our call for a tick-shaped recovery."

Still, about two-thirds of the €750bn in pandemic purchases announced in March haven't been spent. The early top-up suggests the Central Bank isn't willing to second-guess how long bond investors can wait before demanding higher borrowing costs from the region's most-indebted nations.

The Central Bank had already sweetened the terms of its liquidity operations in April so that lenders keep extending credit to companies, many of which have seen their revenues eroded by the shutdowns to limit the spread of the virus.

Yesterday's decision highlights emergency bond purchases as the ECB's main crisis-fighting tool.

Policy makers have refrained from cutting interest rates further below zero amid opposition to negative rates from banks and some politicians.

Bloomberg

