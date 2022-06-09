ECB begins rate hike ‘journey’ as it tries to tame inflation

The European Central Bank has put an end to the ultra-low interest rates and emergency bond buying that have marked the last decade.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said rates would rise by 0.25pc in July and left the door open for a larger hike in September, if inflation surprises on the upside.

“It’s not just a step, it’s a journey,” said Ms Lagarde of the series of moves the bank has made since December, when it began to pull back on emergency bond buying.

She said the bank has been positioning itself “to move away from unconventional monetary policy” for a while.

“We are on a journey, but this is clearly an important step in that journey,” she told reporters in Amsterdam on Thursday. “We have a sequencing in place. We want to be predictable on that front.”

The bank has long indicated that it would end bond buying “some time before” raising rates.

However, she warned that the summer rate hikes will not have an immediate impact on high prices.

Prices rose 8.1pc across the 19-member eurozone in May, a new record, with energy prices 39.2pc above this time in 2021. In Ireland, inflation hit a near 40-year high of 8.2pc in May.

ECB staff now estimate price rises will average 6.8pc across the 19-member eurozone this year before easing to 3.5pc in 2023 and 2.1pc in 2024 - well up on their March projections and slightly above the ECB’s 2pc target.

Excluding energy and food, inflation will average 3.3pc in 2022, 2.8pc in 2023 and 2.3pc in 2024, the ECB predicts.

Ms Lagarde insisted that the bank would get inflation back on track in the medium term.

The war in Ukraine and the fast pace of the post-Covid recovery have taken forecasters by surprise, Ms Lagarde said.

The war has also hit eurozone growth, with the ECB predicting GDP growth will come in at 2.8pc this year and 2.1pc in 2023 - a significant downward revision - and 2.1pc in 2024.

Thursday’s decisions mark the first time the ECB has raised rates since 2011, when the bank was generally estimated to have moved too fast and too aggressively, keeping growth and inflation low for the following decade.

Ms Lagarde insisted this was not the ECB “catching up” with its US and UK counterparts.

The Bank of England began raising interest rates last December, and its main borrowing rate has stood at 1pc since May.

The US Federal Reserve began rates earlier this year and in May increased its main borrowing rate by half a per cent, its largest hike in 20 years.

The ECB’s decision was made unanimously, Ms Lagarde confirmed on Thursday.

“Today’s decision shows it's managed to find a compromise between the doves and the hawks,” said lender ING’s global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski.

“The era of net asset purchases will come to an end in three weeks, and the era of negative interest rates will come to an end before the autumn.

“Simply put, the ECB just announced the end of a long era. Whether this will also be the start of a new era of continuously rising interest rates, however, is still far from certain.”