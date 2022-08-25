ECB becoming worried about wage demands as prices keep on rising

POLICYMAKERS at the European Central Bank (ECB) are getting increasingly jumpy about a wage-price spiral as workers demand compensation for the higher cost of living.

Minutes from a July 21 ECB meeting show that although employees are so far “hesitant to ask for higher wages”, that could change next year as pay negotiations between unions and employers take effect.

“The risk was that, once wages started moving, they would keep increasing over the medium term, particularly in view of the higher persistence of inflation,” the minutes say.

“It was argued that there was a need to closely monitor wage developments, as these could transform price-level effects into persistent inflation.”

Some ECB members also fear that a looming recession might not serve to dampen inflation, as gas prices rose by a third in August – and have almost tripled year on year – due to Russia reducing flows through its main pipeline to Germany.

“It was argued that even a recession would not necessarily diminish upside risks, especially if it was related to a gas cut-off or another supply shock implying a further increase in inflation,” the ECB minutes say.

“In this respect, the behaviour of the unions in response to a recession was seen as crucial.”

UBS analysts say the eurozone has already entered a shallow recession, with the 19-country bloc expected to shrink 0.1pc in the third quarter and 0.2pc in the fourth.

Eurozone inflation is expected to surpass 10pc later this year, according to Semin Soher Power, head of inflation trading at Bank of Ireland, as energy and food costs spiral upwards.

Workers have unprecedented “bargaining power” thanks to historically low unemployment and shortages in key sectors, such as tech, she said.

“Indicators of wage inflation are picking up. It’s very likely that even as growth momentum fades, higher wage demands will persist.

As a result, ECB decision-makers are giving themselves as much room for manoeuvre as possible ahead of their September rate-setting meeting, with divisions among the 25-member governing council coming to light in minutes from their July meeting, published today.

The bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point to zero in July.

Some policymakers had argued for a 0.25 percentage point rise, given the growing recession risks, although “a very large number” agreed on the surprise half-point hike – a more aggressive first step on the bank’s “path to normalisation” than markets had expected.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said “a bigger first step was appropriate” and said “further normalisation of interest rates would be appropriate at forthcoming meetings”.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski, said the minutes underlined the ECB’s new approach of “we can do whatever we want, whenever we want”.

He expects another half a percent in September and then a pause until spring.

“A recession, a winter energy crisis, and an ongoing war simply argue against overly aggressive rate hikes.”