| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ANALYSIS ECB back in market after Ireland has to pay to borrow

Jon Ihle and Sarah Collins

Crisis recovery: ECB's Christine Lagarde wants to see a more convincing environment for financing. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS Expand

Close

Crisis recovery: ECB's Christine Lagarde wants to see a more convincing environment for financing. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Crisis recovery: ECB's Christine Lagarde wants to see a more convincing environment for financing. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Crisis recovery: ECB's Christine Lagarde wants to see a more convincing environment for financing. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Exactly one year ago, with Italian bond yields soaring as Covid raged across the country, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde infamously pronounced "we are not here to close spreads".

It was a notable departure from Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" policy that saved the euro in 2012. Markets responded so negatively that ECB chief economist Philip Lane was deployed to soothe nerves at the big investment banks.

Twelve months later, Ms Lagarde is a shrewder custodian of investor expectations. Having watched longer-dated bond yields creep up since the start of the year without much sign of an economic recovery to support them, Ms Lagarde acted.

Most Watched

Privacy