Exactly one year ago, with Italian bond yields soaring as Covid raged across the country, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde infamously pronounced "we are not here to close spreads".

It was a notable departure from Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" policy that saved the euro in 2012. Markets responded so negatively that ECB chief economist Philip Lane was deployed to soothe nerves at the big investment banks.

Twelve months later, Ms Lagarde is a shrewder custodian of investor expectations. Having watched longer-dated bond yields creep up since the start of the year without much sign of an economic recovery to support them, Ms Lagarde acted.

With the ECB seemingly powerless to spur inflation to the 2pc target, but plenty of influence over bond yields, she apparently chose the latter.

Yesterday the ECB Governing Council said it would use more of its €1.8trn pandemic emergency funding to "significantly" ramp up purchases of government bonds.

The move immediately brought down bond yields across the eurozone – although bond prices gave up some of their gains into the end of the day.

Ms Lagarde had convincingly stuck to her plan: minimise interest costs to national governments so they can spend money to stimulate their economies.

As it happens, Ireland had a bond auction just hours before the ECB press conference. The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold €1.5bn of Irish Government Bonds to a characteristically enthusiastic market.

But there was a crucial difference in this bond sale: the yields on both bonds, due in 2031 and 2050, were positive. That means the Irish State will be making interest payments on them for the first time in a while.

That's normal, but these are not normal times. The slight elevation in yields – and similar moves across the eurozone – would undermine the ECB's plans, especially if it went unchecked.

The backdrop here is that European bonds are shadowing US Treasuries. The massive $1.9trn stimulus and the rapid roll-out of vaccines in the US has raised hopes of a big economic rebound, leading to a logical increase in long-term interest rate expectations, which get priced into bond markets.

But Europe is lagging the US in recovery by several months, with limited vaccine penetration so far and most national economies actually shrinking in the first quarter.

What Ms Lagarde wants to see is a more convincing environment for financing – both for national governments and banks – to pull the continent out of crisis.

The €1.8trn is there to be used. Ms Lagarde made that much clear. Markets may test her commitment to go all the way and do whatever it takes.