EC unveils plan to increase powers to fight EU trade wars

Ireland is cautious about an EU bid for more power to retaliate against states that blackmail the bloc with trade wars.

The European Commission unveiled a new “anti-coercion” instrument yesterday that would allow it to enact swifter sanctions against countries that use tariffs or boycotts to pressure the EU to change its tax, energy or foreign policy rules.

It would allow the EU to adopt trade sanctions by a majority vote instead of requiring the unanimous approval of EU foreign ministers – as long as the Commission can prove another country is being “coercive” and has had a financial impact on the EU economy.

Sanctions could include tariffs, a block on foreign investments or public procurement contracts or a stop on EU aid.

Ireland has been sceptical about previous trade defence measures, such as moves to screen certain foreign investments into the EU, seeing them as protectionist.

Designed in the wake of Trump-era tariff threats against France’s tax on big tech – which was resolved following a global corporate tax deal in October – the new tool will help the EU more “act more assertively”, said the bloc’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis.

The EU is also trying to prevent a repeat of the situation in 2019 when the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and slapped sanctions on any firms still trading with Tehran.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews, who sits on the European Parliament’s trade committee, is sceptical that the new powers will do any good.

“It was originally conceived as a way to deal with Trump, but like any trade instrument it has to be non-discriminatory and not directed at a single country,” he told the Irish Independent.

“My fear is that it could be ineffective and do more harm than good.”

Sweden and the Czech Republic tabled a joint paper recently warning that the move "will have extensive foreign policy impacts” and said the EU should instead “strengthen its partnership with the USA”.

Lithuania, which strongly supports the move, is facing a de facto Chinese export ban over its closer diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Mr Andrews said the Chinese government’s treatment of Lithuania is “completely unacceptable and the EU needs to send a strong signal of solidarity”.