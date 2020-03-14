EC ready to activate escape clause to suspend budget commitments

The European Commission is ready to activate a clause in EU fiscal rules which would allow a suspension of budget commitments by countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis, the EU executive's vice-president has said.

"We stand ready to activate the general escape clause to accommodate a more general fiscal policy support," Valdis Dombrovskis, the commissioner in charge of economic affairs, said.

"This clause would suspend the fiscal adjustment recommended" and can be triggered in case of a severe downturn, Dombrovskis said.

However, that does not entail a full suspension of fiscal rules known as the Stability and Growth Pact. That could limit the speed of spending by EU governments. "We are not suspending the Stability and Growth Pact. We are using flexibility which is there in the Stability and Growth Pact," he said.

Spending that could be excluded from national budget targets set by the EU includes money for crisis-hit firms, workers, the purchase of medical equipment and support to ailing sectors such as retail, transport and tourism, officials said.

States will need to notify other expenditures, such as reimbursements for cancelled events, and the Commission will decide whether to exempt them from the application of EU fiscal rules on a case by case basis, EU officials said.

