Ebay gives outlook suggesting sales comeback will take longer

Spencer Soper

EBay Inc. warned investors that sales will continue to decline into the second half of the year, raising questions about management's ability to revive growth at the online marketplace now that a pandemic boom has petered out. The shares declined in extended trading.

The e-commerce company said it had 134 million active buyers in the period ended Dec. 31, a drop of 9pc from a year earlier and the seventh straight quarter of declines. Gross merchandise volume, the value of all goods sold on the site, dropped 12pc to $18.2bn in the holiday quarter, also the seventh consecutive period the number had dropped.

