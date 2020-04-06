Stelios Haji-Ioannou, EasyJet's founder and biggest shareholder, has intensified his battle with the airline's management over a huge aircraft order with Airbus which he says it should cancel.

Mr Haji-Ioannou said he had told the airline he would not provide it with any new equity until it terminates a £4.5bn (€5.1bn) deal with Airbus. He said he tried to change the firm's stance by calling for the removal of two of its directors.

The 107 planes on order are "useless", after the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill, said Mr Haji-Ioannou. The huge bill for the planes puts EasyJet's survival at stake, he said.

Airlines across the world are struggling to say afloat. Whole fleets are now grounded, including EasyJet's 344 planes which were parked after completing repatriation flights last week.

Mr Haji-Ioannou said EasyJet will run out of money by August and said he would not help it financially until the Airbus order was cancelled. He also said he wants the carrier to reduce its fleet size to 250.

Britain has told its airlines to raise new money from shareholders before it would consider helping them. While EasyJet is taking advantage of UK government help schemes for businesses, it has not requested any specific bailout.

Under UK company rules, Mr Haji-Ioannou's only way of influencing management behaviour is to call for a shareholder meeting to vote for the removal of directors. He plans to write to EasyJet's chairman to call for two directors to be removed, adding chief financial officer Andrew Findlay to an earlier call for the removal of Andreas Bierwirth.

"Terminating the Airbus contract is the only chance current shareholders have to maintain any value in their shares," he said.

Airbus has said the order from EasyJet is firm, meaning binding.

Reuters

Irish Independent