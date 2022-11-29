EasyJet targets full capacity as slump boosts discount flights

A easyJet Airbus A320-214 (G-EZUO) passenger airliner comes in to land at Stansted Airport in Essex.

EasyJet Plc said enduring demand for flights should allow it to return to pre-pandemic levels of capacity by next summer, even as soaring inflation weighs on household income.

Early bookings for the second half starting in April "look positive," with ticket prices for the Easter holiday stronger than a year ago, Luton, England-based EasyJet said in a statement Tuesday.

The carrier said it will begin summer recruitment to avoid a repeat of this year's industry-wide labour shortages.

Low-cost airlines like EasyJet are lifting capacity just as economies slow in a bet that Europeans will continue to prioritise affordable leisure travel over other discretionary spending.

The UK carrier said that should help it lure more customers and grow margins while keeping a lid on costs.

"EasyJet does well in tough times," Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in the release. "Consumers will protect their holidays but look for value."

Following a bumper summer, EasyJet narrowed its headline pretax loss for the year through Sept. 30 to £178m ($214m), after saying last month that the figure was between £170 and £190m.